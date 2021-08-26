What if…? Realise Fans’ Worst Nightmare

The 3rd episode of Marvel Studios What If gives shape to our worst nightmare where the original Avengers are killed even before they could come together.

The latest episode of Marvel Studios What If compels us to wonder what would happen if most of Earth’s mightiest superheroes in the MCU got killed. The Avengers initiative would not come into effect. And we would be left to wonder about the fate of our planet. But to what end?

Watch: Marvel’s WHAT IF…? EPISODE 4 PROMO TRAILER | Disney+

Video Credits: Screen Alcoholics

The third episode of Marvel Studios What if provided us with the greatest open ending we could expect. The 30-minute long episode was somewhat of an homage to famous scenes from the standalone films of each core Avenger. But the only difference is that each of them ends up dead in those scenes.

Palladium and Lithium

For Tony Stark’s death, we get the famous scene from MCU Iron-Man 2 (2010) where Tony and Fury talk at the Donut shop. The scene even borrows the dialogues from the movie e.g. “…exit the donut”, “…what did we just do for you…”, “that’s lithium dioxide, it’s gonna take the edge off…” etc. Only this time, the lithium dioxide doesn’t work. Rather, Tony dies due to whatever was injected into him.

An Arrow for a Hammer

Next up, we have the re-enactment of the scene from MCU Thor (2011) where Thor arrives at the SHIELD facility to re-acquire his hammer. While we do know that he is unable to lift it, here he doesn’t even get the chance to try. Before he does that, an arrow from Barton AKA Hawkeye kills him or so it seems.

It's finally #WhatIf Wednesday! The third episode of the Original Series from Marvel Studios is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sNnzEhRSe2 — What If…? (@whatifofficial) August 25, 2021

The Bow Rests in Peace

Just after Barton is arrested for killing Thor, he dies while in custody. Nobody is able to understand why or how his death occurred. He was under constant observation without any small sign of struggle or entry wounds.

What If Hulk is Smashed

For Hulk, we get to see the battle at the Culver University, Virginia, which was also there in MCU The Incredible Hulk (2008) in which Edward Norton played Brice Banner. But here, it is Mark Ruffalo who voices the character. As in the movie, General Ross arrives with his troops to capture Bruce Banner. We even get to see Bruce turn into the Hulk, but just as the battle begins, he “inflates” and explodes. Again due to a reason unknown this happens.

What If Black Widow Dies Again

Black Widow too dies while trying to recover data that connects all these deaths. And before she could pass on what she found to Fury, she too dies. Her final words are, “It’s Hope! It’s all about Hope!” If you are a fan of the MCU, you will know what or whom she was talking about.

All these deaths are connected by one thing, the Avengers Initiative. And Fury is the next in line. So, he reaches out for help in the only way he knows how.

Watch: Death Scenes of All Avengers | What if

Video Credits: View Zone

A New Odinson in Marvel Studios What If

When Thor dies, it takes only a day for the news to reach Asgard and the arrival of the God of Mischief, Loki. He wants to find out who killed his brother. Fury agrees to help and is given a single day to find the murderer.

Related: In A Crowd Of Captain Americas, Captain Carter Is MCU’s Future

What If There Was An Unlikely Villain

Hope is none other than Hope van Dyne or Hope Pym, daughter of Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. In this universe, she is killed on a mission and all the deaths are a part of the revenge of her father Hank Pym. That’s as simple as it is. Finally, he is captured, thanks to Loki and his shape-shifting prowess.

However, as expected, Loki doesn’t leave a chance to take over and declares himself as the new ruler declaring that the whole world is now under his command. It is very unclear how he does that. We have no idea what he told Fury after mentioning his extended stay in Midgard (Earth). And that the whole planet surrendered to him in a single day does not make sense at all.

What If… The World Lost its Mightiest Heroes? Discover the answer to the question in the next episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yMYFbxCsoK — What If…? (@whatifofficial) August 24, 2021

In the final scene, we have Nick Fury who recovers Captain America’s shield while at the same time greets Captain Marvel. And that’s where it ends.

A Haphazard Reality

The third episode of Marvel Studios What If is much haphazard. The only thing we see is how each Avenger dies and that’s all. We are left clueless as to the repercussions of this. Although we all know that their deaths mean that Loki takes over Earth (that was imminent in The Avengers (2012)). And it also gives birth to one big question: What happens to Steve Rogers? Do all these deaths lead Fury to bring him back to life?

This means that had the Avengers been alive in this reality, Steve would have remained in his “capsicle” state. Or was Fury waiting to recruit the other Avengers before waking Steve up? More time would have allowed the episode to prove its significance. It could have been a murder mystery had it not been rushed.

Overall, the third episode of Marvel Studios What If isn’t what if Earth’s mightiest heroes die but rather how they die. And that’s it.