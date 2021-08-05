What If…?: Every Alternate Character You Need To Know

The trailer of Marvel Studios What If…? took us on a thrilling ride across multiple alternate possibilities in the MCU. Here’s more on it.

Marvel Studios What If…? struck the perfect chord in the hearts of us Marvel fans. When Marvel revealed that the show will deal with alternate realities that will present our beloved superheroes in situations different than they were in the movies, it did sound awesome. With 24 movies in existence, it will be fun to see how Marvel plays with its vast storyline.

Here, we will talk about some of the crucial alternate possibilities we saw in the What If…? trailer. It is easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of characters we saw who would play different versions of themselves. But let us just try and imagine some of them and how it would be if it happened for real (in the MCU and not What If…?)

What If Tony Stark met Erik Killmonger?

Tony Stark and Killmonger have never met in the MCU. So, it will be interesting to see both of them share thoughts and ideas. Killmonger was all about revenge for his father’s death in Black Panther. Tony too shared this trait once he discovered that Bucky Barnes was responsible for his parents’ death in Captain America: Civil War. This is what binds them together. Maybe we will see them talk about it. It will be nice to hear them talk about how they deal with their losses.

T’Challa is Star-Lord

Both hail from different worlds and have their own legacies. If T’Challa carries the mantle of Star-Lord, the question is who will become Black Panther? Will it be Erik Killmonger? Moreover, where is Peter Quill in all this? Is he a friend or a foe? Also, T’Challa gains possession of the Power Stone and might as well face Ronan!

Captain Carter

Perhaps the most overwhelming possibility is to see Agent Peggy Carter wield the shield of Captain America. Peggy has always had a special place in our hearts. Being a woman of rank, she showed great bravery, maneuvered Steve along his path, and never stopped believing in him. In her own ways, she is indeed Captain America, strong in the face of all odds. What If…? gives shape to this idea and we absolutely love it.

In the trailer, we also see the Iron-Monger suit. As for who is wearing the suit, we don’t know. It isn’t Steve probably. Is it Howard Stark? (Tony wasn’t born yet). Or, if we consider that the Iron-Monger suit was made by Obadiah Stane, it means that Peggy, along with a skinny Steve Rogers, is in the present, the same present in which Tony is alive. Perhaps Tony has created the suit to assist Peggy in her missions. What if it is indeed Steve inside the suit?!

What If Captain America and Iron-Man were Zombies?

We also saw a glimpse of Captain America and Iron-Man as zombies. This seems to be an adaptation from the Marvel Zombies limited series published by Marvel Comics from Dec 2005 to April 2006. Set in an alternate universe, much like the events of What If…?, it showed all the superheroes turned into zombies as a result of a virus infection. The series was itself a crossover event from Ultimate Fantastic Four series. This further brings in the possibilities of the debut of Fantastic Four in Marvel Studios What If

What If Loki Replaces Thor?

Loki is presented in a new light in What If…?. He seems to be the true “defender” of Asgard instead of Thor and we see him stand alongside Thor’s friends from the MCU timeline i.e. Volstagg, and Hogun the Grim, Fandral, and Sif. Will we see him lift the Mjolnir? There have been multiple instances in the comics when he did lift it. It will be nice to see him swing it. And let’s admit that he will be way cooler than Thor doing that.

The Watcher

The only time we saw the Watchers were in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. What If…? is bringing them back, or rather one of them back. In the comics, Watchers are among the oldest species of the universe, who observe and compile everything that is happening in the universe. However, in the MCU, Uatu the Watcher is responsible for looking after Earth and its Solar System. As for What If…?, we don’t know exactly what role he will play but we can be assured that it will be a heavy role.

This is the first time Marvel will be playing with its stories and thanks to the animated genre, its grandeur is served perfectly. To infinity and beyond!

Marvel Studios What If…? will stream August 11 onwards only on Disney+ premium access.