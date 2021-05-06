WB Cannot Afford To Mess With Zack Snyder’s Fans Again

Warner Bros has recently done a lot of things to antagonize fans of Zack Snyder. But it seems they have done something so outrageous that even the director was fuming with the actions of the studio. WB posted a trailer for Justice League, but not the one you think.

Warner Bros’ youtube channel had recently posted a trailer for the 2017 Joss Whedon version of Justice League. The trailer was met with heavy backlash by the fans and it is currently the most disliked video on their channel with over a hundred thousand dislikes. Even Zack Snyder was outraged at this act and commented on his Vero account that this was crossing the line.

Superman vs Justice League

Why were fans angry at this trailer?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has received great critical acclaim from all corners of the globe. It even has great streaming numbers from almost all countries creating records. But Warner Studios have told that they won’t be continuing the Snyderverse projects.

Sources tell THR that Ta-Nehisi Coates is crafting a Kal-El in the vein of the original Superman comics and will have the protagonist hail from Krypton and come to Earth, possibly sometime during the 20th century https://t.co/hxVb1NO7Jd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2021

The studio is of opinion that it is better to continue DC films without Zack Snyder and focus on other solo projects. So fans of Snyder are pretty angry with Warner Bros anyway and then when they posted a trailer of the terrible version of Justice League it was a tipping point for a lot of fans which resulted in those massive dislikes.

So while fans were hoping for a positive reception from Warner about the success of the four-hour cut of Justice League but were met with backlash by the studio.

The demands from Zack Snyder’s fans

The fans have been demanding to Restore The Snyderverse, which if happens will see projects like Justice League 2: The Knightmare timeline which was supposed to be a direct sequel to ZSJL.

Another could be Justice League 3: The defenders of Earth against Darkseid. The final movie would have been about the battle between Darkseid and the defenders of Earth. The director also mentioned that his 5 movie arc was always about Superman and his journey so the last movie would be very Superman-focused.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally get a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release in the UK on May 24, 2021. https://t.co/Rtza0IVr59 pic.twitter.com/TIiX8F9xxk — IGN (@IGN) May 5, 2021

What is Zack Snyder doing next?

After leaving Warner Bros Zack Snyder has created a zombie franchise on Netflix with Army Of The Dead. The franchise starts with Army Of The Dead which drops after a couple of weeks on Netflix worldwide. Then a prequel and an animated series will follow soon which have been wrapping up production soon.

Army of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada).

It’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.