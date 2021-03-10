Zack Snyder’s Justice League Accidentally Leaked Or Was It

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was erroneously aired on HBO Max making the leak quite official

Fans got quite a shock when Zack Snyder’s Justice League accidentally aired on HBO max a couple of days ago. While the audience is always on the lookout for leaks and spoilers right before the show is expected. The unofficial airing made some even wonder whether it was intentional. Recently, Marvel could not help but stop the leaks from the final few episodes of its latest offering WandaVision on Disney+.

You know what beats a leak?



A flood of views on @hbomax!



On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!!



Who’s streaming with me???#SnyderCut #BORGLIFE — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) March 9, 2021

The Snyder Cut Leaked On HBO Max

With just 8 days remaining for the highly anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League to debut on various streaming services worldwide, leaks and adverts of the film are in full flow on the internet. But surprisingly HBO Max gave some subscribers a weird shock when they attempted to play the new TOM & JERRY film directed by Tim Story but were shown Zack Snyder’s Justice League instead. Viewers could only access about an hour of the film before the error was rectified. The streaming service explained Zack Snyder’s Justice League leak in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,”

Some Twitter users posted a few clips and screenshots from the film but those were immediately taken down by the WarnerMedia. Furthermore, Ray Fisher, Cyborg himself appealed to the audience to watch the official release to support Snyder’s Vision further.

What’s New With ZSJL?

While the elusive Snyder Cut will be completely different from the 2017 Theatrical Cut, fans will finally get the chance to see the unaltered grand vision Zack Snyder had for his universe on March 18th. The trailers gave us a good look at everything that’s new with the Justice League and Snyder’s vision is taking a grander and grander shape by the day.

Watch: Zack Snyder’s Justice League: The Mother Box Origins – Official Exclusive Clip

The director recently shared new footage about the Mother boxes and the heroes. The video is full of Easter eggs foreshadowing things to come. The Snyder Cut is set to correct everything that was messed up by 2017’s Joss-tice League. The character arcs and storylines will be better fleshed out for both Snyder’s League and Rogue Gallery.

The four-part movie will tonally and visually be set in the ‘Snyder-verse’ with its muted colour schemes and filters.

Furthermore, Justice League’s Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ben Affleck’s Batman will be seen next in Andy Muschietti’s Flash in 2022. Gal Gadot has already signed up for Wonder Woman three-quel. Whereas, WB is set to introduce a new Black Superman which leaves the fate of Henry Cavill’s stint as Man of Steel hanging at the moment. Fisher who plays Cyborg is already fighting for WB’s enquiry in his allegations against director Joss Whedon. An Aquaman 3 can be expected with Jason Momoa. However, fate of the sequel for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is unknown as Cavill’s Superman stint.

The Snyder Cut stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jared Leto, Jason Momoa, J.K.Simmons, Amy Adams, Amber Heard, William Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, and Ciron Hinds. The four-hour superhero film will debut exclusively on HBO Max on March 18th, 2021. Indian viewers can view it on Book My Show’s streaming service.