Was Henry Cavill Replaced As Superman Due To Bad Behaviour

The cameo that we expected in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of Gods doesn’t seem to be happening also that Man of Steel sequel

Henry Cavill has been our Superman for quite some time now. He wore the red cape for three DC movies beginning with the Man of Steel (2013). Then reprised Batman v Superman’s role: Dawn of Justice (2016) and the Justice League (2017). There were rumours that the DC fans might get a Man of Steel’s sequel, but the WB doesn’t seem to be working on it. According to different reports, DC executives doesn’t seem to be interested in another Superman solo movie or working with Cavill.

Henry Cavill is the perfect modern day #Superman pic.twitter.com/IT841byPAh — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) March 14, 2021

The talks about Cavill not being a cordial star has always been in Hollywood. The actor has on occasions given the explanation that he comes from a British army family and do not understand Hollywood’s politics. When Cavill exited the franchise in 2017 contract disputes were cited.

What’s Happening With DC’s Superman?

It was rumored for a long time that Superman might make a cameo in the upcoming Shazam movie. DC fans firmly believed that Cavill would reprise his Superman role in this movie, as there was a Superman cameo in the first film, but now Variety has confirmed that it won’t be happening. So, we have no clue when we might see Henry Cavill reprising his Superman role.

Sure, let's cancel a movie that's going to reintroduce Michael Keaton Batman, Supergirl and open up the DC Multiverse; all because one or two actors are not going to be in it. https://t.co/7We5TrE8Mt pic.twitter.com/7xuwU3P3hY — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) March 13, 2021

With the exclusive deal between JJ Abram and Warner Bros for producing Superman reboot for DC on the line, it becomes obvious that Henry Cavill and DC are parting ways. Here, the term “reboot” makes it very loud and clear that Henry Cavill is being replaced as Man of Steel.

Now, when we are talking about replacements, it would be unfair to forget Supergirl. She could be a direct replacement to Superman in the DCEU. According to the DC comics, Superman has many super friends and family, and the most famous of these is Supergirl. Supergirl has been waited by the fans for forever now. The movie was announced back in 2018 and is expected to come on the big screen soon.

Related: Can DC Multiverse Have Two Superman

Is Cavill Repalced in the DC Universe?

Henry Cavill is believed to be replaced because of his controversial nature and unmannerly way of talking. Some claims suggest Henry Cavill is dropped after he refused to make a cameo in the upcoming Shazam movie unless he was paid extra, and he gets to choose the director for the sequel of Man of steel.

Watch: Superman Reboot – JJ Abrams & Ta-Nehisi Coates – Henry Cavill Out

There have been many instances when he was defamed on Twitter and disapproved by his fans. Whether it is his views on racial and sexual misconduct or bragging about his wealth and sex life, the actor has equally been in the limelight for substandard things as much for his movies and TV series.

What we can still expect is certain multiverse magic that brings Henry Cavill back in his red cape. Otherwise, we shall have to see him in other shows like the Witcher and Enola Holmes. For now, let’s prepare ourselves to see Henry Cavill as Superman may be one last time in the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League on 18th March.