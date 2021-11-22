Wanda To Unleash Ghost Rider In Doctor Strange 2

Strange Doctor Strange Leaks, You’d Like To Believe

As Marvel fans eagerly anticipate Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, new leaks have emerged that predict the multiverse is indeed as chaotic as the title suggests. The sorcerer swings back into action immediately after Spiderman: No Way Home in the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange – and boy does he have a lot to do!

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is going to be way crazier than people expect. 🕷️👨‍🦼🇬🇧#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange #Multiverse pic.twitter.com/fhEo1zhzhS — Reilly Johnson | Disabled Entrepreneur (@ReillyBJohnson) November 20, 2021

For months, there’ve been rumours and leaks about the movie’s plot and more specifically, about who the Big Bad is going to be. Though hardly anything has been confirmed yet. However, it seems we can finally start to piece the leaks together and create a holistic picture of what fans can expect from the Sam Raimi directed movie.

Dr Strange and Alternate Universes

It is very likely that the actions of Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Spiderman: No Way Home will directly tie into the Multiverse of Madness. Since Spiderman 3 is also – in its way – a multiverse movie, it makes sense that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would come right after.

Even though none of it has been confirmed by the studios at this point, the recent leaks emerging from Reddit pages and Discord channels have revealed pretty exciting information about the movie’s plot. So if you have the stomach for unconfirmed rumours, then let’s get to it.

Now we already know that the Multiverse of Madness is going to pick up from the WandaVision finale – where we saw Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) studying the Darkhold in her astral form. Apparently, Wanda will realize that she can only astral-project through realities and will go in search of a young teen, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who has the power of creating portals between realities.

Of course, that will automatically put her at loggerheads with Dr Strange. However, it seems Dr Strange will have much more than rogue Wanda to contend with. Although the leaks do not confirm who triggers the multiverse, they confirm several rumoured villains that will appear and the roles they might play.

Rumoured Villains

One heavily anticipated character is Mordo, the sorcerer who was last seen in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange movie. After he set out on his crusade to rid the world of “too many sorcerers”, a reunion with Strange has always been on the cards.

However, while previous leaks claim Mordo teams up with Wanda in the multiverse, new leaks are teasing the introduction of a Mordo Variant from an alternate universe. And – wait for it – this variant is a Sorcerer Supreme. Again, these aren’t confirmed but it’s clear Mordo could be making his return in the Multiverse of Madness.

Thanks to the '#WhatIf…?' trailer we know that Shuma-Gorath does exist in the MCU and will very likely be the villain of #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/TlkI5yw3en — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) July 8, 2021

Another all-but-confirmed villain set to make an appearance is the Elder God, Shuma-Gorath. According to an image on the Australian site Booktopia, the demon is almost guaranteed to be in the film. The image was found as part of Doctor Strange 2 merchandise on sale and revealed a picture of the one-eyed Shuma-Gorath in a tussle with Strange.

The Big Bad

Now where the leaks seem to differ is on which character becomes the Big Bad. While there is speculation that Shuma-Gorath is the main antagonist, new leaks suggest that Wanda is in fact, running the show.

After WandaVision revealed the extent of Wanda’s powers – after she kidnapped a town and unknowingly created new super-powered individuals – the Multiverse of Madness is expected to pick up from where we last saw Wanda. And since we already know the Darkhold is a book that corrupts even the purest form – thanks to the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D – Wanda could become wild as she tries to find her children.

#ClarkGregg has addressed fans who "felt like [#AgentsOfSHIELD] had been de-canonized by stuff that happened in #WandaVision" after the latter's use of the Darkhold: "There's room for everyone…" Full quote: https://t.co/sHPZriCpbe pic.twitter.com/fnQeMqUyhG — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) August 31, 2021

Leaks and Wanda

The new leaks suggest that Wanda actually summons the tentacled Shuma-Gorath and some other demons to capture America Chavez.

Interestingly, Wanda could be used as a tool to introduce a host of characters expected to join the MCU in the Doctor Strange sequel. As she astral projects into different versions of herself in alternate universes, she could run into several rumoured characters. The leaks specifically mention Charles Xavier, Captain Carter and several sorcerers at the Kamar-Taj as part of the characters involved in the plot.

With Wanda expected to wreak havoc across timelines, it appears she might become a full villain rather than an anti-hero.

Other Major Debuts

Another interesting comic book character rumoured to be debuting in the multiverse of madness is one that will be familiar to fans of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Ghost Rider is expected to make a debut in the Multiverse and while nothing is confirmed, there have been several reports throughout the year about a possible cameo appearance.

According to the leak, which referenced Atlanta Filming’s Twitter account, Ghost Rider will be freed from a kind of “spiritual prison” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Ok. I found what I think is the source for the DS2 leak, so I will share since it is on the innertubes. The "leak" is Ghost Rider gets freed from some spiritual prison during all the kerfufflen. — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) October 18, 2021

Although it’s unclear what version of Ghost Rider will appear in the multiverse, it looks like Doctor Strange might be putting together a team of some sort – Hello Midnight Sons?

Last Notes

The Sam Raimi directed movie is expected to serve as a gateway into the darker elements of Marvel’s universe. It has been referred to as a “horror” flick and with Sam Raimi in the director seat, you can expect some quality scares.

Although Raimi directed the Tobey Maguire Spiderman movies, he is best known for directing classic horror sequences like Evil Dead 1 & 2 and popular TV series Hercules & Xena: The Warrior Princess.

With so much chaos slated for the Multiverse of Madness, who better than Sam Raimi to create the perfect mixture of horror and humour? Probably best not to expect a trailer or poster until after Spiderman 3. So it’s still some time before any of these rumours can be confirmed.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated for a release date in May 2022.