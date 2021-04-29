Walter Hamada Destroys All Hope For The Snyderverse

While fans want to Restore the Snyderverse, Walter Hamada has his own plans

DC Films is in a tight spot right now. By releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fans have generated a passionate call for Restoring the Snyderverse which will see Zack Snyder’s Justice trilogy being completed, while DC film head Walter Hamada wants to move away from Zack Snyder, calling his director’s cut a road that leads nowhere. Let’s anticipate how this battle might end up.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Rebellion Trailer

What is Walter Hamada’s Hamadaverse plan?

Walter Hamada, the current head of DC films under WB studios, is pretty adamant that he won’t allow Zack Snyder to do anything more in the DCEU. He insists that he will create a DCEU without Zack Snyder while using the actors and storylines Zack Snyder introduced, which is hypocritical.

The Flash will possibly reboot the DCEU

There are a lot of leaks and rumors going on about Andy Mushietti’s The Flash, which is inspired by the events of Flashpoint. It is rumored that hamada plans to remove all the Snyder introduced elements by having flash time travel into different timelines to erase those timelines. It sounds funny in theory that’s why it is very crucial that it is executed just right, otherwise, it might spell the end of the current DCEU.

THE WAIT IS OVER…the big screen is back! The movies, the way you've always loved them, is the way to see them again. #TheBigScreenIsBack pic.twitter.com/xoQQ49Aayf — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 27, 2021

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad is Hamada’s big bet for DC

Walter Hamada had so much faith in James Gunn that as soon as he was fired from Disney he called him up and made him an offer that he could choose from any DC property he liked to make a movie out of it. He even offered Superman to make sure James Gunn feels valued. Eventually, he picked The Suicide Squad. James Gunn has mentioned several times that WB didn’t have any interference and instead offered him a lot of constructive criticism. He has told that the final cut of his movie is completely what he wanted, meaning it is a definitive Director’s cut.

Michael Keaton will be Batman once again. https://t.co/GNeW5qzhil — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 22, 2021

What does the DC Snyderverse consist of?

Zack Snyder’s fans have been demanding to Restore The Snyderverse, which if it happens will see these projects: Justice League 2: The Knightmare timeline which was supposed to be a direct sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we would have been in this post-Superman, Anti-Life Equation world, where the team knew that the only way to fix the world was to run Flash, back in time and warn Bruce to save Lois. And so in that world, the movie was going to be about a ragtag group of Justice League members pulling off a crazy mission to steal a Mother Box from a destroyed cathedral in Gotham and get it back to the Batcave to use it to power the cosmic treadmill to jump the Flash, back in time.

Batman Vs Deathstroke and Justice League 3

The final movie would have been about the battle between Darkseid and the defenders of Earth. Zack Snyder also mentioned that his 5 movie arc was always about Superman and his journey so the last movie would be very Superman-focused. While the Batfleckmovie would be about Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, taking revenge on Batman after he learns that an event caused by the Dark Knight escalates to the point of Wilson’s son getting killed in the process. He becomes Deathstroke and takes an oath to seek revenge for his son.

Deathstroke then teams up with Jared Leto’s joker and destroys Bruce Wayne’s life bit by bit causing him to go insane. It is even believed that there was a draft in which Deathstroke kills Batman’s loyal butler Alfred in his thirst for vengeance. The movie would have featured an epic fight sequence which would culminate the ending.