Wakanda Forever To Fantastic FOur – 8 Key Takeaways From Marvel’s Phase 4 Trailer

The new MCU Phase 4 trailer ‘See you at the movies’ along with Stan Lee’s voiceover gave us goosebumps. Here’s what’s Marvel bringing to the movies

The latest trailer of MCU phase 4 revealed titles of some highly anticipated upcoming movies and revealed the dates of more. And what makes the trailer so perfect is Stan Lee’s voice in the background that brings the Marvel fandom together virtually amidst this global pandemic.

The world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/TUU5848QYR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 3, 2021

“The world may change and evolve but the one thing that will never change…we’re all part of one big family.” These words by Stan Lee strike the chord within us in the most beautiful manner. Since last year, the pandemic has cost us all a lot. And for the fandom, it led to the postponement of most movies and shows. However, this trailer brought us back a lot many memories along with a smile on our faces.

The Marvel Family

Ever since its inception, the MCU has always grown like a family and it has also showed us time and again how important being together is. Be it the Avengers, the Guardians, Wakandans, Asgardians, and others, “together” (used by Steve Rogers in Avengers: Age of Ultron) is the word of choice for superheroes. And for the Marvel fandom too.

phase 4 is looking amazing pic.twitter.com/rAnUwUmq5W — MCU Concepts (fan account) (@MCUConcepts) May 3, 2021

The MCU Phase 4 Teasers

Here are movies teased in the trailer: Black Widow (July 9, 2021), Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 3, 2021), and Eternals (November 5, 2021). While we have already had trailers of Black Widow and the teaser trailer of Shang-Chi, Eternals got its first teaser. We saw the whole cast of Eternals along with a glorious close-up shot of Angelina Jolie’s Thena holding her sword, possible in a fight or about to take part in one.

Chloe Zhao Eternals is about to change the game for the MCU and we’re living in it🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YS69yaZDtF — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) May 3, 2021

Upcoming movies of MCU Phase 4

Other than the 3 mentioned above, the rest of the movies got their release dates save one, Fantastic Four. But we can now take sigh of relief because Fantastic Four is in the pipeline and not very far away. Here they are:

Watch: Marvel Studios – Official MCU Phase 4 Trailer (Eternals, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, & More)

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021)- Perhaps this is the most anticipated Marvel movie of Phase 4. With a highly anticipated cast that includes Jamie Foxx (Electro), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and hopefully Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and also Charlie Cox, the movie seems to be packed with surprises from “different universes”.

SPOILERS: #Daredevil has reportedly been confirmed to return to the MCU in a Phase 4 project, and here's which one it is! https://t.co/7B0v8chMS4 pic.twitter.com/4epateq0lI — MCU Fanatics (@MCU_Fanatics) May 2, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022): In this movie, we will see Doctor Strange along with Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in her real avatar after her last appearance in WandaVision. We will also have the debut of Miss America AKA America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).This film will be Marvel’s first take on horror genre and must say that we are eager to find out more. Not to forget, Sam Raimi is the one directing it!

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022): This will be the fourth installment of the Thor franchise. We will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) yield the Mjolnir along with Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. And keeping in mind how Christian physically transforms himself for his roles, God knows how he will appear as Gorr.

The MCU Phase 4 is already introducing one substantial link to the comics' "King in Black" storyline with Gorr the God Butcher. https://t.co/uSetPCugJX pic.twitter.com/KYBeswWTDK — Screen Rant (@screenrant) May 2, 2021

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8, 2022): Marvel has decided that it will not recast the role of Chadwick Boseman. However, we will get to see Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia and letitia Wright as Shuri. It will also have Danai Gurira as Okoye, the head of Dora Milaje, Daniel Kaluuya T’Challa’s best friend and chief of security W’Kabi, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the mother of T’Challa and Shuri and Winston Duke as M’Baku, leader of the Mountain tribe. Ryan Coogler will direct it.

The Marvels

The Marvels (November 11, 2022): This is but Captain Marvel 2. It will be the debut of Marvel’s first Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel AKA Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (we last saw her in WandaVision: she is the daughter of Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch)).

Captain Marvel 2 is going to be one of the greatest MCU films#MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/ddJbd59VHV — Mother of Madness (@Targ_Nation) May 1, 2021

Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania (February 7, 2023): This is the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise. It will be the debut of Jonathan Majors as the baddie Kang the Conqueror. Since Kang is famous for time-travel, the movie might turn out to be another time-travel flick.

Guardians of the Galaxy- Volume 3

Guardians of the Galaxy- Volume 3 (May 5, 2023): While nothing is known about the movie other than the return of the guardians, what’s gets our hopes high is that James Gunn is back to direct it.

Marvel’s First family in MCU Phase 4

Fantastic Four: This is only movie from the trailer that has not received a release date yet. But that we saw it means that work has already begun and soon we will have Marvel’s first family of superheroes in MCU Phase 4 itself. This was a long time coming and we just can’t wait to find out who will play the characters.

#RedDeadRedemption2 voice actor #RogerClark is seemingly campaigning to play The Thing in @MarvelStudios' #FantasticFour! Details: https://t.co/z73XLUJlQT



Which actor do you want to play The Thing in the #MCU? pic.twitter.com/juv7a2IRvj — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 4, 2021

It may not be a coincidence that the trailer of MCU Phase 4 began talking about being together and ended with Fantastic Four. After all, Fantastic Four is Marvel’s first family. However, that so many movies have teased themselves means that the MCU is slowly picking its pace. And we will watch them all, like the old man said, “together”.

See you at the movies, Marvel!