Wakanda Forever Casting Gives Rise To The Next Black Panther Debate

After the record-breaking success of 2018’s Black Panther, there was no doubt Marvel Studios was going to get a sequel in the pipeline pretty soon. With Ryan Coogler returning to the director’s seat, fans were excited to hear what path the sequel would take. Black Panther was a huge hit not just because it told the tale of a hidden advanced African nation, but also because everyone seemed perfect for their roles. Micheal B Jordans’ Killmonger is still considered one of the best villains in the MCU and although a possible return in the sequel was previously touted, more information is suggesting otherwise.

After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman last year, Marvel CEO, Kevin Feige announced that the role of T’challa won’t be recast in his honour. However, there has continued to be debate as Marvel contemplates the best way to kill off T’challa’s character without having to use a CGI double. Recently, the title of the sequel was revealed as part of the “Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies” trailer to be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel has confirmed that the sequel will focus on Wakanda and their journey to find a new Black Panther. With Wakanda’s new status as a world power and the demise of its leader, this could attract potential threats.

Namor Is On-board for Black Panther 2

One of those threats could be in the form of an underwater empire and ‘consequently set up the introduction of a much anticipated Marvel character. Namor The Submariner is one of Marvel’s earliest characters, appearing in Marvel comics as far back as 1939. And although he hasn’t joined the MCU yet, Black Panther 2 presents the perfect stage to introduce the Ocean Master, Namor. It has been revealed recently by The Illuminerdi that Mexican actor, Tenoch Huerta has been cast as Namor.

Tenoch Huerta will reportedly play "Namor" in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.



Debuting as Marvel’s first antihero, Namor is the mutant son of an Atlantean mother and a human father. His hatred for surface dwellers is fuelled by pollution and the careless schemes carried out by humans. In the comics, Namor has been known to side with the Avengers but he has also had conflicts at different points with surface dwellers.

Particularly, Wakanda has a long history of conflict with Atlantis and with the recent casting news, it seems Marvel might be looking to explore that plot. After a hint in 2010’s IronMan 2 and another reference in Avengers: Endgame to an underwater disturbance, it seemed only a matter of time until Atlantis would be introduced.

The Illuminerdi also reports that Marvel was having a casting call for North and South American actors. The two roles to be filled were reportedly for one Mayan man and woman. They further confirmed that the two characters were Namor’s cousin, Namora and an Atlantean warlord, Attuma, who is a sworn enemy of Namor in the comics.

Shuri to Ascend the Throne of Wakanda

Although there is still no confirmation as to who the next Black Panther will be, there have been several speculations on what direction the studio could spin the demise of T’challa. While Letitia Wright’s Shuri has been strongly rumoured to assume the role in the movie, there has been no official word from Marvel yet. Production on Black Panther 2 is set to begin this July and director Ryan Coogler will get to the task of bringing the city of Atlantis to life just like he did Wakanda.

Although Namor might not be able to star in a solo movie due to studio rights, his anti-hero status allows for the MCU to use him both as an ally and an antagonist in Black Panther 2. There are also speculations that the conflict between Wakanda and Atlantis will be a result of indirect influence from Doctor Doom. However, there have been no further details on who will play the character.

With the tremendous success, Black Panther enjoyed, many fans are eager to see if Coogler and his team can surpass the legacy that was set. The cast from 2018’s Black Panther is set to return while new castings are expected in the coming weeks. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to premiere on the 8th of July, 2022.