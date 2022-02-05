Exciting Villains And Known Heroes: What MCU Phase V Has In Store

It was due to the financial crunch that Marvel comics had to sell some of its most recognisable characters for film rights. But now Disney being in the scene, and having bought Marvel and Fox, the rights to the X-Men and The Fantastic 4 are also set to be in future MCU phases. Marvel’s Phase 4 has been in many ways – the foundation work for introducing new superheroes and villains, who have been out of the frame for a long time.

The Heroes of Marvel Phase 5

Mr Fantastic

We all know by now that Mr Fantastic is a part of the Illuminati, which is the group of most intelligent people like Doctor Strange, Mr Fantastic, Black Panther, Tony Stark and a few more. Now with Tony Stark and Captain America having finished their services to the Avengers, there is a strong chance of Mr Fantastic getting introduced into MCU and being upgraded as its leader.

SPOILER! DOCTOR STRANGE 2



Really, SPOILER! Turn away now.



I’d heard Mr. Fantastic is in DOCTOR STRANGE 2 but not played by Krasinski. Interesting! Excited to see what’s up when the film hits. https://t.co/WIPpkZoZ5Q — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) January 17, 2022

Red Guardian

Another phase 4 freshman from the class of Black Widow, the Red Guardian is full of potential that the fans would love to see him in Phase 5. David Harbour who plays the comedic ‘Red Soldier’ has also indicated in interviews that he’s down for another round as the Russian Super Soldier who has a story rich background and a fresh future.

Nova Corps.

Kevin Feige has admitted that he has been trying to find a place to introduce Richard Rider for years. And there was discussion of seeing his origin when Thanos destroyed Xandar till it was cut from the Infinity War and mentioned off-screen.

However, with everything in flux, there can’t be a better time to actually get the last remaining member of the Nova Corps. bestowing powers onto a high school teen sounds thrilling and nostalgic at the same time.

that’s exactly how Nova’s origin story goes, it’s just Xandar is destroyed by someone else. He’s the lone survivor and gets the entire power of the Nova Corps and takes on the Worldmind holding and preserving all of its history as a result — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 20, 2021

Marvel’s Phase 5 Villains

Superheroes are all great and cool but who are they without the bad guys?

The MCU has a great set of villains who are evil and intense like the Goblin for Spider-Man, Loki against Thor and Captain America against Tony Stark. No, we’re just kidding.

But all the supercool bad guys cannot carry the bad guy water for the MCU all on their own and that’s not a problem because there are some big bad guys waiting to be tagged in.

Galactus – Marvel’s Hungriest Villain

In the Eternals, we saw Arishem – one of the two celestials who have the ability to judge which planet’s civilization will live and which will die – who caused a lot of panic to an invasion weary world but he was still not a real danger to the planet. Unlike the planet eating Galactus, who is probably Marvel’s hungriest being.

The sickest cameo in NWH was for sure this cameo of Galactus from Rise of the Silver Surfer. pic.twitter.com/tkR0aIRsLY — Charles I Don't Know About That Trailer Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) December 19, 2021

Galactus might make his way to earth. Marvel’s superheroes have made the earth a very famous place for visitors from space and this can surely put earth on Galactus’ menu.

Master Of Manipulation – Mephisto

Since Mr. Fantastic is on the table of future avengers and that too with some very serious responsibility, the Fantastic 4 world is going to open up for sure after this. Mephisto is not anyone’s foe in particular but a foe to the entire universe. But the Master of Manipulation has some favourites and some of them are already here or about to come. Wanda’s still searching for her children and Doctor Strange is still figuring out this ‘multiversal mess’ after all.

This would quite literally be the ending of One More Day but without Mephisto.



Peter and MJ and not together and Spider-Man's life sort of resets.



They're doing One More Day.



This is all One More Day but different. — MT (@MasterTainment) December 9, 2021

The Fear Lord – Nightmare

Although the fan theories regarding Nightmare being in the Wandavision series were not true. But there is definitely a strong chance for the Ruler of the ‘Nightmare Realm’ of the ‘Dream Dimension’ to be in the list of phase 5 MCU villains and beyond. His first foe Doctor Strange is already in a big mess and also when one of his ‘Fearlord’ cousins (though Nightmare doesn’t consider him that) broke free in Shang-Chi opened up the door for Nightmare already.

Tell us about your opinion regarding the possibilities Phase 5 holds in the comment section!