Venom X Spider-Man Crossover Is Imminent In The MCU

The hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home is insane. As Marvel teased the movie as ‘Endgame level’ for Spider-Man fans, nobody thought it’ll explode into a Spider-verse of its own. Sure we saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield along with Tom Holland but there’s another character we couldn’t get enough of. While Venom and Eddie Brock were momentarily seen in No Way Home, it seems Kevin Fiege already has ideas about a Venom Vs Spider-Man crossover.

Spider-man vs Venom in Spider-man 3

Sony exec confirms 3 more Spider-Man films

Sony producer Amy Pascal had recently revealed that Disney and Sony have teamed up to do another three Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland after No Way Home. And now Kevin Fiege has hinted that one of those movies might have the long-anticipated showdown between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Kevin Fiege reveals that Spider-Man vs Venom is in development

Fiege told Collider about a potential Venom Vs Spider-Man movie, “You look at the obvious comic connotations between Venom and Spider-Man and it is inherent. So the minute Sony made their Venom movie and it worked as well as it did, and Tom Hardy became as iconic as he has become as Venom, then the obvious question is then, ‘How do we start to merge them?’

This basically says that both the teams are working behind the scenes to find out a solution to create what the fans have been demanding for so long.

Marvel and Sony collaborated for the Venom 2 post-credit scene

Fiege also revealed that there was a lot of back and forth with Sony and Marvel to create the incredible post-credit scene of Venom: Let there be Carnage in which Eddie Brock and Venom are shown to be in the same universe as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.



“There was a lot of coordination — and if you don’t know all the coordination yet, I’m not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team. We worked together on it.” Feige said to the Collider.

Tom Hardy is game for a Spider-Man and Venom movie

Hardy said previously about the Spider-Man Vs Venom movie made in the MCU, “Should both sides be willing, and it is beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Sony seems to give Spider-Man fans the maximum they can give. With No Way Home reuniting Maguire and Garfield’s Spider-Man versions with Holland’s version, fans are rejoicing. Furthermore, there was a Venom: Let There be Carnage deleted scene which further expanded Sony’s Spider-verse. Across the Spider-Verse is another movie that seems to be giving everything that Spidey fans want.