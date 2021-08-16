Venom, Mobius, Deadpool And More Characters Debuting In MCU Phase 5

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing. A new phase brings with it more movies, more shows, and more possibilities. Let us know the latest news.

Watch: Kevin Feige Breaks Down the MCU’s Phase 4 – Part 1: ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Falcon,’ ‘Loki’ & ‘Black Widow’

Deadpool in the MCU

While Deadpool has established himself as one of the coolest superheroes, he is yet to make his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character is Fox-owned but the news is that Deadpool 3 will be the first Fox-owned film to join the MCU officially. A writing team is already aboard with Ryan Reynolds to develop the movie.

When speaking to Collider, Ryan Reynolds was asked about the movie’s filming. He said, “The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that. I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape. What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.”

Deadpool 3 will be R-Rated as per Disney’s plans. This makes it Marvel’s first R-rated venture and what better way than Deadpool to be so! If shooting starts in 2022, the movie will probably release in 2023 or 24 depending on what other plans Marvel has in mind.

Morbius to Meet Venom?

We already know that Michael Keaton’s Vulture will have a cameo in Morbius. This made fans think if Morbius would belong in the MCU but it doesn’t. However, Sony’s films can of course crossover. And there is more to this now.

In a recent interview with MovieZine, Morbius director Daniel Espinosa said, “When you walk around there, the recording looks just like a Swedish production, but then when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, then it feels cool and very exciting.”

Adding Tom’s name to other actors of Morbius is a clear sign that we can expect to see Tom Hardy in the film. But will it be Eddie Brock who meets Dr Morbius or will it be Venom who meets Morbius?! Be that as it may, it is clear that Sony wouldn’t mind doing crossovers of its own. Moreover, we also know that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play Kraven the Hunter. Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch has mentioned that “there actually is a plan” of potential crossovers between all the characters we have seen and will see in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC), even Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Morbius arrives on Netflix and in theatres in January 2022.

Heimdall Still Exists in the MCU

Idris Elba’s Heimdall did make a mark in the Thor franchise. People love him and his character is a fan-favourite. Even though Heimdall did not receive as much screen time, Elba’s portrayal of the character has etched itself into our hearts. And while he may have died in Avengers: Infinity War, we, as fans, know that there is more to existence than death in the MCU i.e. a variant. And Idris has made this clear himself.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight along with his co-star Daniel Melchior of Suicide Squad, he emphasized Heimdall’s presence in the MCU. He said, “I mean, you know, I think that the constraints of the superhero universe are none, so everything is possible. And I think that, you know, Heimdall is an amazing character, and still exists.”

This is a sign that Idris might be in talks with Marvel to reprise his role. Or it may be that he wants back. And we know that Marvel does listen to all. Bringing characters back from the dead is something that Marvel is an expert at e.g. Loki and Black Widow, and the production giant is clearly not afraid to do it again.

Sharon Carter to Return in Moon Knight

We last saw Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter in TFATWS which showed her pardoned at the end of the series. She was a former CIA agent turned vigilante who was hiding in Madripoor. The Ronin stated that Sharon Carter will return in Moon Knight which makes sense. Moon Knight aka Marc Spector was once a CIA agent too. Both of them could have had some kind of shared history. Furthermore, that Sharon is the Power Broker means that she is the owner of a vast number of resources. She can try to get hold of Spector for her own purposes using these.

Moon-Knight will release exclusively on Disney+ premium access sometime in 2022.