Venom 2 Leaked Post Credit Scene Set Pace For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Interesting details have leaked about the post-credit scenes of Venom 2 which confirms that Tom Hardy’s Venom is indeed in the MCU and might go up against Spiderman. After years of speculation by fans wondering if Venom who is brilliantly portrayed by Tom Hardy will finally go against Tom Holland’s Spiderman from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it feels like their prayers have been answered.

Venom 2 post credit leaked scene confirms Tom Holland Spider-man

The leaked post-credits of Venom 2: Let there be Carnage reveals Eddie Brock watching a scene that features Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), and Peter Parker (Tom Holland). It’s a variation of the Far From Home cliffhanger. Eddy Brock and Venom find out on TV that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. So it does feel like a proper Spiderman Vs Venom movie might not be too far.

Multiverse is at play

With the Spider-man: No Way Home opening up the marvel multiverse with the help of Doctor Strange, anything which previously was considered off-limits due to the MCU canon can now be done, like the Venom Vs Spiderman movie.

Related: Where Does Venom Fit In The Larger MCU?

Hardy’s feelings on Spiderman Vs Venom in the MCU

This is what Tom Hardy had said previously about the Spiderman Vs Venom movie made in the MCU, “Should both sides be willing, and it is beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

Carnage is the new villain

Woody Harrelson is back as the violent sadistic murderer Cletus Kasady. Cletus Kasady was a severely mentally unstable serial killer who briefly shared a cell with Eddie Brock. When Eddie broke out, he left a part of his Symbiote behind, and Carnage was born. Using the abilities of his new symbiote, Cletus created a long history of slaughtering people and being put in jail for it. In the long list of Symbiotes that arrive on earth, each of them has a personality, so they choose their host.