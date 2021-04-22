The Entry Of Nick Fury’s Girlfriend In MCU Fails To Please Captain America

Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine AKA Madame Hydra finally made her debut in the MCU and it seems she has plans for John Walker.

La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) made her debut in the fifth episode of MCU’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While some may find her to be a new face and have no idea about the character, fans of Marvel comics will recognize her at once. Because her history in Marvel goes a long way back and it is not pleasant.

Madame Hydra in Marvel Comics

The Madame Hydra mantel has belonged to more than one woman in Marvel comics history. The first holder of the title was Ophelia Sarkissian AKA Viper. She held it right from her first appearance in Captain America No. 110 (1969) to Secret Warriors No. 3 (2009). She also played a key role in The Wolverine movie of 2013, played by actress Svetlana Khodchenkova. However, since 20th century Fox was separate from Marvel at that time, they could not use the title of Madame Hydra.

While the title may have belonged to Contessa de Fontaine for a shorter period of time, she herself has been around for longer. She made her debut in 1967 Strange Tales No. 159. Much of her past revolves around her love entanglement with Nick Fury as a SHIELD agent. But in Secret Warriors, she turned out to be a Russian spy working for the Leviathan, a Soviet-based terrorist organization.

Madame Hydra On Disney+

In MCU, La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine enters straight-forward with shrewd intentions as she offers John Walker support. This is just after the government takes away his rank of Captain America and he awaits a dishonourable discharge for having killed a Flag-Smasher in public.

What’s interesting is that one of the goals of Leviathan was to turn people into super-soldiers using alien technology. So it makes sense that Valentina AKA Val is interested in John Walker so much. John has already taken the super-soldier serum and it has merged with his body without any issue.

Leviathan is also related to the Red Room. Yes, the same Red Room where Natasha Romanoff received her training as an assassin. This is the reason why the character of Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) was supposed to debut in MCU’s Black Widow. But due to the pandemic, Black Widow got delayed. Who knows, we might still see her in the movie and it might just be that she too received her training in the Red Room before becoming a Russian spy for Leviathan.

Val’s Future in the MCU

During the 2000s, Contessa de Fontaine, before coming out as evil, Skrulls impersonated her as a part of a plan to invade Earth. This very Contessa imposter was an early major reveal of the Secret Invasion event. And since we know that Secret Invasion will be adapted as a Disney+ series featuring Nick Fury, there are high chances that we might see Madame Hydra there as well.