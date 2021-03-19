Who Is US Agent: MCU’s New Captain America

The MCU has a new wielder of Captain America’s shield, US Agent aka Sam Walker and he is going to give Falcon a hard time

As Marvel’s Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on the Disney+ streaming service, fans can’t wait to see who will get to wield the shield and be the new Captain America. While clips from the trailer have shown Sam Wilson aka MCU’s Falcon (Anthony Mackie) throwing the shield, there has been increased talk of a new contender for the Captain America mantle. The released trailers also give a glimpse of this new contender, with Marvel confirming that Wyat Russell will be wearing the Cap attire in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

Fans now have not only Sam Wilson but also John Walker as MCU’s new Captain America. The new Disney+ series has already made a lot of noise. The high that WandaVision ended on has leveraged FTWS. Furthermore, the ties between the two shows are unmissable and only Marvel could fetch such a feat.

Who is John Walker aka the US Agent

Created in the mid 80s by Mark Gruenwald, John Walker made his comic debut in a 1986 issue of Captain America. He was initially known as Super Patriot and possessed similar abilities to Captain America. Although he easily matched Steve Rogers in terms of physical prowess, his moral standards were a lot more crude and brash. Walker was on the wrong side of the law until he was turned by the government and ultimately selected to replace a defunct Steve Rogers who now went as ‘The Captain’.

John Walker’s highly patriotic attitude stems from the loss of his brother who died serving his country. After vowing to continue his brother’s legacy, he was eventually given the chance to be Captain America.

However, Steve Rogers eventually returned to reclaim his Captain America title and Walker is consequently given the alias, U.S Agent. During Walker’s time as Captain America, he is highly loved due to his crusader style patriotism, but when his superiors begin to give him tasks that test the morals, he begins to cave in to the pressure. It eventually gets the better of him, causing him to make costly mistakes.

What’s US Agent Doing In Falcon And The Winter Soldier?

After a long hiatus, a refined Walker would return later and retake the U.S Agent alias. Although Walker and Steve Rogers usually got along – save for a few clashes, there was always a feud between Walker and Sam Wilson. So much that when Wilson picks up the shield following Rogers’ departure in the comics, Walker joins the opposition to take him down.

The trailers and plot information for FTWS strongly suggest that Marvel would be drawing from the comic storyline. This could see Sam Wilson/Falcon go head-to-head with John Walker/U.S Agent for the Captain America title. Considering Sam’s similar ideals with Steve Rogers, he might end up also having questions about certain missions, which could see him loose favor for the Captain America mantle.

Reviews from critics and journalists after seeing the first episode a few days ago in a private viewing session suggest that fans could be in for a thrilling ride. Critics and journalists got a chance to watch the first episode of FTWS a few days ago and gave some pretty positive reviews.

The show premieres on March 19 on the Disney+ streaming service and features Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles Falcon and Winter Soldier.