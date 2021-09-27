Upcoming Marvel Movies to Watch Out For

With so many rumors and theories about all the Marvel movies making rounds among the fans, one might lose track of their arrival. Here they are sorted.

Marvel is unfolding. With the multiverse bang, portals to parallel universes are now open. This will definitely lead to crossovers across multiple storylines. And we will have the first glimpse of it in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, with so much going on, here’s a list of the movies that are upcoming for you to keep track of.

Sony- Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Releasing on October 1 this year, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is probably going to be the bridge between Sony’s Spider-man Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Tom Hardy mentioning Venom 3, the franchise’s crossover with MCU Spider-Man seems closer than our expectations. The movie will show Carnage AKA Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) as the main antagonist opposite Eddie Brock’s Venom (Tom Hardy). The movie also has Naomie Harris as supervillain Frances Barrison AKA Shriek. Although Shriek is a mutant in the comics, it is unexpected for a mutant to arrive at Sony since Disney only recently bought the rights to X-Men. So, will are sure to see a new origin story for Shriek if at all. The movie is directed by Andy Serkis.

Director Andy Serkis explained to us during an Instagram Live how Venom: Let There Be Carnage will push its PG-13 rating to the limits. https://t.co/tkYxID6vJR pic.twitter.com/rdS6Q3wVyR — IGN (@IGN) September 14, 2021

Marvel’s Eternals

Eternals will be MCU’s yet another step towards the introduction of a different set of beings from outer space. In many ways the first of its kind, the movie will showcase the greatest of renowned Marvel artist and writer Jack Kirby’s creations, the Celestials, and the Deviants. The movie is directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. What makes this movie even more special is its ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersei, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman a.k.a. Black Knight, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Lia McHugh as Sprite and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Eternals will release on November 5.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

Marvel- Spider-man: No Way Home

Undoubtedly the most anticipated film of the year is Spider-man: No Way Home. Clearly the movie with the most theories and rumors around it, Spider-man: No Way Home will be MCU’s first exploration of the multiverse. Alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will be there. We have already got a glimpse of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus as well as of the presence of Green Goblin (pretty sure the voice behind “be careful what you wish for, Parker,” is of Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx). And there’s the possibility of cameos from Tobey and Andrew. What If? Spider-man: No Way Home will release on December 17.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

Sony- Morbius

Another from Sony’s Spider-man Universe, Morbius too has its own share of anticipations from its fans. Jared Leto will play the role of Michael Morbius, the living vampire. A famous Spider-Man villain or anti-hero, Morbius has connections with not just Spidey but Blade as well. In fact, the first Blade movie that came out in 1998 had teased Morbius but it was removed from the final cut. But now, with Sony and Disney’s deal, we might get to see them share the screen-space (especially with Blade in its pre-production stage). Morbius also hints as a tie-in to the MCU as it also has Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes AKA Vulture whom we last saw in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, Morbius will possibly meet Spider-Man first and then Blade. Morbius releases on January 28, 2022.

MCU- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the strongest competitor alongside Spider-man: No Way Home for the best MCU movie of Phase 4. The movie, directed by the great Sam Raimi will be Marvel’s first horror flick. It will also have Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and it might be that she will have a negative role. The villain will be Shuma-Gorath as per the latest update. As for the story, we are still in the dark. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on March 25, 2022.

Video Credits: Screen Culture

MCU- Thor: Love and Thunder

MCU Thor: Love and Thunder will finally explore love in the Thor franchise. This is something that we all felt missing even if Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster was a part of the first two Thor movies. It will show Jane wield the Mjolnir as female Thor. We will also have Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. Moreover, and the best part is, Christian Bale will play Gorr the God-Butcher, the film’s main antagonist. We all know of the transformation that Christian Bale undergoes for his roles. So it will be cool to see him become a supervillain for the first time. Thor: Love and Thunder will release on May 6, 2022.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder!



Filming has resumed in Malibu



(via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

MCU- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

All that we know about this movie is that it will show Shuri (Letitia Wright’s) become the new Black Panther. It will also be the debut of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams AKA Ironheart in the MCU before getting her own Disney+ show. Also, rumor has it that Tenoch Huerta is in talks to play Namor in the film. The movie will release on July 8, 2022.

Video Credits: Screen Culture

All these movies will explore the multiverse further and there’s no doubt about it. And the best way to relish the multiverse is to go to the theatres and experience Marvel magic!