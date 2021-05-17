Upcoming DC Movies That Are Going To Make You Forget The Snyderverse

Wondering which upcoming DC Movies to watch out for, we’ve narrowed down the list

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League being the latest DC project to be released, fans have been wondering what are the most high-profile upcoming DC movies. Last year’s DC FanDome gave us a good look at the gems studio plans to release. However, they are spread across the years. Furthermore, the studio took the risk of releasing its future slate on HBO Max along with theatres. So let’s take a look at what Warner Studios has in store for DC fans.

The Batman – DC FanDome Teaser

The Batman – Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is a very crucial part of the new DC slate. Matt Reeves thinks his version of Batman will feel very emotional and impactful. Since his Batman takes on solving real-life issues like corruption unlike Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck’s versions who face intergalactic threats.

“There’s something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional,” Reeves said about the film, “and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham. That feels very current.”

Elaborating the theme further the director said, “There’s almost no time when you can’t do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at another time.” Let’s see how Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman turns out when it releases in 2022.

The Suicide Squad – James Gunn, The Squad & Sharkman

The only other tentpole DC film scheduled to release in 2021, James Gunn helmed Suicide Squad is a soft reboot/sequel to the 2016 David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad. Once again, the most-wanted inmates of Belle Reve prison will be sent on a one-way, off-the-books mission. In this case to the fictional South American dictatorship of Corto Maltese but this time, it’ll have the feel of a 1970s war movie.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Rebellion Trailer

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to premiere on August 6, 2021. The film will feature a star-studded DC cast with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller alongside them will be Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Steve Agee as King Shark, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Flula Borg as Javelin, with Sean Gunn as Weasel, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and Taika Waititi playing The Ratcatcher.

The Flash – Andy Muschietti, Ezra Miller and Batmen

The Flash movie is also a pivotal movie in the new DC since the movie is supposed to introduce the multiverse concept which will allow the same characters from different timelines to interact. To showcase that Michael Keaton’s Batman and Ben Affleck’s Batman will be there in the movie.

While the plot is not clear at the moment it is rumoured that the scarlet speedster movie will serve as an origin for Barry Allen as well as have some elements from the famous Flashpoint Paradox comic in which the Justice League goes to war with itself and Thomas Wayne is batman instead of Bruce Wayne.

Flash Panel | DC FanDome

It’s been a long and hard journey to get The Flash movie’s production get started. Initially, the Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa was attached to direct this film but that plan didn’t turn out as expected. Finally, It series director Andy Muschietti was signed to create the scarlet speedster for the big screen.

Muschietti’s wife Barbara and Michael Disco are on as producers with Marianne Jenkins acting as executive producer on the time-travelling DC adventure. Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Prey) will be writing the screenplay. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 4th, 2022 with principal photography to take place this year in London.