5 Most Underrated Faces In James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

The most underrated members of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad could not make it to the poster gang like the remaining 12

After the first, The Suicide Squad trailer, 12 posters of 12 Squad members were dropped by Warner Bros. The 12 posters featured Bloodsport, Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang, Polka-Dot Man, Rick Flag, King Shark, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, Thinker, and Weasel in their respective costumes with their respective weapons.

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has 17 characters in all, and releasing the poster of just 12 shows that the remaining 5 are insignificant for the movie or are just underrated.

When the topic of underrated comes up concerning DC movies, the first name that pops up in mind is the Flash. The character was underrated and always shown as just an excellent hearted charming kid until Snyders Cut. Now, after Snyders Cut, it could be said that the Flash was not just a kid with superpowers; he is a worthy member of the Justice League or maybe a little more than the others after how he prevented Darkseid from invading Earth.

I can’t get over how incredible the scene with Flash using the speed force was. It has to be one of the best comic book moments ever. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/tMuEZQhV4o — Brooks (@brookstweetz) April 7, 2021

Now, that being said, let’s have a look at the 5 Squad members that are left out of the poster gang:

1 /5

Pete Davidson as Blackguard

Pete Davidson will be making his comic book debut in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as Blackguard. The actor and comedian was approached for the movie most funnily, and that’s the reason for his spontaneous “yes” to the role. Pete agreed to play Blackguard as soon as he came to know his character’s non-household name, “Davidson Dick Hertz.”

pete davidson as blackguard is exactly what you needed for your timeline pic.twitter.com/3mm2jfhD1g — ‎pete davidson ‏ً (@davidsonfiles) March 26, 2021

Featuring in a black leather jacket with guns coming out of his chest, the character has its history from the 1980s. It is believed that Blackguard lost a fight to Booster Gold and was electrocuted. As a result of the electrocution, now he has energy manipulating powers.

It will be fun and amusing to see a Blackguard appearing with waves of electricity in the movie. It won’t be wrong from the trailer to say Blackguard will have a prominent effect on The Suicide Squad.

2 /5

Nathan Fillion as T.D.K.

T.D.K. is the weirdest character of The Suicide Squad, who does not need weapons as he has his limbs for firearms. Not mentioned anywhere, but rumors and theories suggest T.D.K. stands for The Detachable Kid. And, as the name suggests, Nathan will have the power to detach his arms from the body.

WTF even is a TDK? Let's figure out who the mysterious TDK is from The Suicide Squad, played by James Gunn's real-life buddy Nathan Fillion.https://t.co/QXfHaKp61y pic.twitter.com/DM3afu9LHL — IGN (@IGN) August 24, 2020

It is evident from the second trailer of The Suicide Squad that T.D.K. can detach his arms while each arm is still working as he wishes. Even after knowing T.D.K’s superpowers, it cannot be said how he is going to play in The Suicide Squad.

3 /5

Flula Borg as Javelin

Javelin could hardly be seen in The Suicide Squad trailer, so maybe his role is limited in the movie. But, since it’s a James Gunn’s movie, there may be some fun that this javelin brings.

Pretty sure Flula Borg is playing Javelin…which I think I'm correct in saying. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/QADn4HAtjC — ⚡️ Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) October 11, 2019

In the comics’ early days, Javelin was the enemy of Green Lantern, but anyone hardly remembers him. The little that we know about the overconfident character is that he was a German Olympic athlete who now uses his javelin trying to conquer the world of crime.

4 /5

Mayling Ng as Mongal

Mongal is the daughter of Mongul, who was one of the most powerful enemies of Superman. Every character in the Suicide Squad has their signature weapon, and Molang’s signature weapon is her cruel nature.

On-set photos of James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" show Nathan Fillion as Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Flula Borg as Javelin, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, and Sean Gunn in a motion-capture suit as Weasel.https://t.co/kp4tsaAtHw pic.twitter.com/qMv4CnPSAE — Geeks With Kids (@GeeksWithKidsCN) October 16, 2019

From her track records, it is evident that she could be the evilest character of The Suicide Squad and hence prove herself to be a crucial member of the Squad. Being Mongul’s daughter, she has learned to be incredibly violent and strategic, which might keep her alive to the end.

5 /5

Starro

Starro, the giant Starfish, is the monster of The Suicide Squad, posing a severe threat to the entire Squad. The influence of Starro is not new in the D.C. comics. Starro has been consistent in D.C. Comics and known to dominate every world that it comes across.

Starro has five arms like a typical starfish and an eye at the center of its body. Again, as a typical starfish, it can regenerate, i.e., if a limb is cut, then a new starfish grows from that limb, and the lost limb regrows.

ICYMI: The first trailer for The Suicide Squad teases the debut of a powerful DC villain. Here's what you need to know about the giant, parasitic 'kaiju' starfish known as Starro the Conqueror. https://t.co/C2U33F8xjS pic.twitter.com/fXD1MEqTYN — IGN (@IGN) March 28, 2021

The giant Starfish possesses telepathic abilities with its superpower to absorb energy and project it on its enemies which might end the world in the deadliest way. Another evident power is its capability not to die easily as it can regrow from the smallest fragment.

The 5 non-poster characters might have a chance that they are the ones who die the earliest. Then not to forget the tagline on the poster “DON’T GET TOO ATTACHED” WB and Gunn would have thought that the audience might believe the latter, so just to add thrill to the movie, these might be the characters that stay alive till the end.

A new trailer from James Gunn. I never thought I’d see King Shark and Starro on the big screen. But then Gunn got a DC project! So hyped for this! @JamesGunn @DCComics #SuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/aMO2fX3QjK — Geek Freaks Podcast (@geekfreakspod) April 1, 2021

Knowing the explosive Squad, it is challenging to wait for The Suicide Squad to release. The movie releases in theatres and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.