HOLLYWOOD

UMG x Genies — Here Comes The Blockbuster Hollywood Collaboration of Metaverse

genies avatar
Canva
Arudhi Verma

Arudhi writes on Politics, Economy and Latest news. A commerce and psychology graduate with a soft corner for classic novels, nothing spells 'love' like art and coffee for her. When not writing/reading poetries, she can be found dancing alone in her room with loud music or painting by her window. She has played professional roles as Writer, Editor and Assistant Director in past and doesn't hesitate from trying new boxes every now and then.

Previous Article
Keanu Reeves' Matrix Is Indeed A Trans Allegory
No Newer Articles