How TVA Gave Away The Mystery Of The Timekeepers

Both the TVA and Sylvie are somehow telling us that the Time-Keepers are not what we think they are. And Loki shares our doubts too.

Throughout the first 3 episodes of Loki, we get several hints by Sylvie and TVA at the unusual nature of the Time-Keepers. Do these hints point towards a villain lurking somewhere? Or, are the Time-Keepers not what they seem to be, for real?

Watch: Marvel Studios’ LOKI | EPISODE 4 PROMO TRAILER 2 | Disney+

The Time-Keepers are protected by the TVA which seems to be protecting their secret identity. On the other hand, we have Sylvie who revealed that the Time-Keepers are basically variants and many of them are from Earth too. Loki who wanted to meet the Time-Keepers in episode 1 is probably more inclined towards it now in order to find out if they are even real. IT would really be the greatest joke anyone has ever played on the God of Mischief and he will not like it.

The TVA Staff are Normal People?

What makes the Time-Keepers questionable is the fact that Sylvie revealed when she said that those working at the TVA are all variants. The Time-Keepers did not create them as Mobius had said earlier. Earlier this would have meant that Mobius was lying to Loki but now this seems to prove that Mobius too is a variant whose memories from past life have been erased. And the same thing has been done to all the other people working at the TVA.

A clear proof of this is Sylvie’s conversation with Hunter C-20 (Sasha Lane) inside the latter’s mind in episode 3. It is clear that they are on Earth and having margaritas which, according to Sylvie, are a favourite of Hunter C-20. Another hint that is now another proof is Mobius’ love for jet-skis. The former and latter are examples of lingering memories of past lives that somehow survived during the process of erasing.

The Time-Keepers Are Not Gods?

The question about the Time-Keepers is that, if they are really “all-knowing” beings protecting the proper flow of time, why do they need the TVA to protect their identity? From the sound of it, they sound like the most powerful beings in the multiverse. They cerntainly don’t need variants to protect them. Also, they are too secretive for their nature. They might just be a myth created by someone within the TVA to justify its action to all those working there. Or the Time-Keepers might themselves be a cloak for the main villain

Sylvie’s act of hiding in apocalypses is proof she knows exactly when and where they take place. And one way to explain how she came to know about the apocalypses can be that she too worked at the TVA. However, she managed to escape the clutches of the Time-Keepers or whoever is controlling them by using her “enchanting” powers. This is why she is so much bent on finding the ones behind this whole drama.

A Timeline in Distress?

Sylvie’s resentment for the Time-Keepers and the TVA possibly grows from their nature to protect their Sacred Timeline. They will do this even at the cost of thousands of deaths in apocalyptic events and timeline resets. Millions of years of apocalypses are no excuse to “maintain the flow of time.” This is what encourages Sylvie to discover who they are. and who gave them the right to decide which flow of time is proper and which is not.

Spoilers for episode three of #Loki, but…



Are the Time-Keepers even real? Loki and #Sylvie's latest adventure through the sacred timeline has made us second guess their very existence. pic.twitter.com/pUT9PwxnX5 — IGN (@IGN) June 26, 2021

Loki and the TVA

For Loki, Sylvie’s words are new information. And provided the sober way in which Mobius behaved with him, it won’t be surprising for us if he thinks that someone else is pulling the strings. Mobius cannot lie. And if he does, he doesn’t know the truth. This can be an outcome of having no memories from the time preceding his career in the TVA. Mobius’ answer to everything that Loki asks is based on the apparent fact that the Time-Keepers decide everything. And from what all that is happening, the 4th episode might have more revelations as Loki nears its end.