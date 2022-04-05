HOLLYWOOD

Top Gun: Maverick Is Tom Cruise’s Big Action Come Back

Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music in his free time.

Previous Article
Ms Marvel: Everything You Need To Know About Brie Larson's Successor
Next Article
After Daredevil Jon Bernthal's Punisher Set To Make A Debut