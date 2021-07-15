Tom Holland’s New Spider-Man Suit Leaked – Details Inside

The latest Spider-Man: No Way Home Lego merch shows a possible scene from the movie. It shows Spider-Man in his new avatar.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. With its huge ensemble cast, its announcement has made Marvel fans go bonkers. And Marvel added more to the excitement by introducing the movie’s first official Lego merch. It provides us with the first look at Spider-Man’s new costume in the movie.

At the Sanctum

Lego’s “Spider-Man at the Sanctum” home set is a scene right out of the movie it seems. It shows Peter in Strange’s New York Sanctum. However, the reason why we say that it seems like a scene from the movie is different. We see not just Spidey but Mary Jane, Strange, and our beloved Wong. What’s interesting is the set also has a green bug monster that appears more like the villain Scorpion.

Although we do have Michael Keaton’s Vulture who uses mechanical arms as well. And Green Goblin too. While Willem Dafoe has confirmed his role as Norman Osborn AKA Green Goblin, the other two are only rumoured to be. So it’s doubtful as to what or whose it is really. This set possibly gives way for the popular leak that said that Peter will set free villains from other timelines in the New York Sanctum. Will it happen?!

Another very important thing to notice is that Strange’s Lego has the Eye of Agamotto. While we knew that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will bring back the Time Stone to Strange’s possession, the Lego set proves that he will reclaim it in this movie itself. This also makes sense since Spidey will need a lot of help from him while apparently fighting villains from different timelines. And the proper use of the Time Stone will be a lot helpful. Who better to do this than the Master of the Mystic Arts!

Spider-Man: No Way Home Costume

Twitter user @DjusYT also leaked the official suit art for Spider-Man’s new costume from Spider-Man: No Way Home. And we can tell that the suit’s appearance has received an upgrade from Peter. The boots have a new design and from the look of it, the web-shooters too have gone chrome. The colour combination of the suit reminds us of the Mark II suit from Iron-Man (2008). “Use the gold-titanium alloy from the Seraphim Tactical Satellite.

That should ensure fuselage integrity while maintaining power to weight ratio. Got it?” says Tony to JARVIS while reconfiguring his Mark I. Perhaps Peter plans to “visit other planets” too just as JARVIS said. Tony’s “throw a little hot rod red in there,” is still the perfect way to make a superhero suit, something that is inherent in Peter’s Spider-Man costume as well. Divine coincidence, wouldn’t you say?

What about the Canon?

With time, the MCU is experimenting more with Spider-Man’s suit than it should. The continuous “upgrades” to his suit take it away from the roots or the canon. But can we really complain? The kinds of threats he faces make it necessary for him to have a suit that assists him more. The canon does not provide that. There is, after all, more to Spider-Man than his suit, it’s his thinking, his humour, his skills, his strength, and his ever-lasting motive to help those in need, all this is what makes him our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, be it on Earth or in space.

mcu spidey getting a new suit isn't a problem to me, the real problem would be that if they give bad new suits to andrew and tobey pic.twitter.com/kWOpC2dsui — titanbat ۞ (@titanbat81) July 1, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also rumoured to have Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Mans from their respective timelines. The official release date for the movie is December 17, 2021.