Tom Holland Worried About Ruining Spider-Man: No Way Home Himself

Tom Holland recently shared that he is worried he will ruin ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ by sharing some spoilers! Let’s find out more about it and what made the actor emotional.

Tom Holland is famously known for releasing various critical facts about his upcoming films. The actor once revealed a crucial secret regarding the movie ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. However, the actor has now revealed that he is hesitant to discuss his new film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for fear of revealing a spoiler. During the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ press tour, Tom was paired with Benedict Cumberbatch to babysit the actor so that no spoilers got shared.

Tom Holland recently spoke with Empire Magazine about his plans following ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. During the interview, Holland told Empire that it was a sad day for him when he returned to film one last scene for ‘No Way Home’. Many fans are interested in finding out which characters from the past might appear in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. But Holland is just concerned about not ruining the film for anyone.

As he mentioned in the interview, this includes avoiding going too deeply into his future as the role. However, Holland avoided any spoilers for Marvel fans. He said, “It is the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I do not have a contract. And it is just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things, I would like to talk about that would help me embellish what I am trying to explain. But I cannot because it would just ruin the film”.

According to the actor’s contract, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ marks Holland’s final appearance as the superhero. However, there are rumours that he may continue with it beyond this since Sony continues to expand its own Marvel Spider-Man universe with upcoming films such as ‘Morbius’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter’. As a result, it would be weird to watch that universe go on without a Spider-Man appearance. Though Holland has teased big scenes in ‘No Way Home’, he has been careful not to give spoilers.

But in the interview, the actor did reveal that he shot one of the coolest scenes he has ever shot, which had Peter Parker, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), and a mystery character he could not reveal.

The scenario included four people sitting at a table discussing what it is like to be a superhero, and it was incredible. He watched the scene with his brother the other day, and their jaws were on the floor.

While talking with Entertainment Weekly, Tom Holland called the upcoming ‘No Way Home’ the conclusion to the trilogy. He went on to say that if they were lucky enough to dive back into these characters, the public would see a far different version. But, sadly, the Homecoming trilogy would no longer exist. However, they would give it some time and try to build something different and totally change the films. Whether that happens or not, Holland was not sure. But they definitely treated ‘No Way Home’ like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.

Holland adds that he felt that while filming. It was particularly on one of his final days on set. He shot a scene with his co-actors Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. When the moment eventually got finished, all three actors were emotional.

They have been working on these films for the past five years. They have been with each other every step of the way, and they have seen every single film and gone on every single press tour. So, they did not know if it would be the final time they would all work together in this one sequence.

Jon Watts’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ picks up where the previous film left off. It follows Peter Parker as he struggles with having his identity revealed to the rest of the world. Desperate to reclaim his former persona, he seeks the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to perform a spell that will once again conceal his true identity. Naturally, as the trailer for ‘No Way Home’ suggested, things go horribly wrong, resulting in a full-fledged multiversal calamity. The film has sparked the interest of fans due to the presence of previous Spider-Man actors such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.