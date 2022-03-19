Uncharted: Successful Spider-Man Tom Holland Fail Fans As Nathan Drake

If you’re the kind of person who started liking Tom Holland after Spider-Man: No Way Home or if you were his fan before he broke the multiverse then too, this review is for you. Based on the game series of the same name, Uncharted has been adapted by Sony Pictures and has received mixed responses from the audiences.

Revolving around the younger version of the main character Nathan Drake, the film paces up slowly as climax approaches. Nathan (Tom Holland) is a confused young guy who tries very hard to get things done right but finds himself in messier situations.

The fans of Uncharted (game) were initially very doubtful of Tom Holland and his screen presence with respect to the character of Nathan Drake. Because Nathan Drake and Tom Holland stand far away from each other in terms of character and personality.

But it seems this movie moved this preconception a little bit and by the end of the film – if not fully – to some extent at least Tom has successfully absorbed and projected Nathan’s character in the film.

Spoiler Free Insights

Nathan Drake’s character (played by Tom Holland) is a bartender who is encountered by Victor Sullivan (played by Mark Wahlberg) one day, where he talks about a treasure hunt adventure.

Nathan, who has always had an inclination for treasure hunts is persuaded for this adventure. Since his adventure somehow gets connected to his brother as well, he gets involved more fiercely. And all the vast cinematic adventure comes to a brilliant culmination.

Comparisons With The Game

Uncharted (game) has a lot of sequences with guns and gunfights but it’s only around the end of the film that we see Nathan (Tom) with a gun in his hands. This also brings us to the point that this film is not a standalone film. Meaning, Sony Pictures is planning a series of Uncharted films and this is just the beginning.

The game ‘Uncharted’ has always been ‘the action’ game with very well crafted action sequences that are thrilling and unpredictable. And though it was a tough job to keep the bar of action sequences high in the film, it must be appreciated that the film did not disappoint fans and delivered some really cool action sequences.

Though it might not be a film which could get a place in your ‘all-time favourites’. But definitely a film with thrilling action sequences, epic adventure and some good performances.