HOLLYWOOD

Tom Holland Finally Spoils Spider-Man: No Way Home

Atorudibo Trust

Education: University of Lagos, B.sc Computer Science. | Trust began writing creative content for Hotels.ng, a hotel booking company in Lagos. After graduation, he scaled up his creative writing abilities, working in industries across Real estate, education, technology and lifestyle. He currently freelances for several publications including DKODING Media, Lifestyleafriq, and Carvity Trade, while managing social pages for a couple of local brands. | Professional affiliation: Digital Marketers Association, Africa (Digiclan)

Previous Article
Beanie Feldstein Is Acing The Art Of Grabbing The Spotlight
No Newer Articles