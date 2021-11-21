Tom Holland Finally Spoils Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland teases the Spider-verse

After the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped over a week ago, Marvel fans went into a frenzy as they anticipated a second trailer. Although the first trailer broke the most-watched video in 24 hours record back in August, it left Marvel fans unsatisfied. However, after a week of insane PR and numerous leaks, a 2nd trailer has been released. And Marvel fans finally got to see more footage of what to expect from the 159-minute action threequel dropping in December.

Although the official poster had revealed the whole villain squad which includes Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, there was hardly any new detail that Marvel fans didn’t already know from the synopsis.

Watch: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Official Trailer (HD)

The Released 2nd Trailer

As expected, the new trailer focused on the antagonists and skillfully – or so they thought.. – avoided scenes that might reveal any other rumoured characters. There were more action sequences and we got to see each villain a bit more clearly. It also revealed a scene where Parker attempts to snatch a box from Dr Strange confirming earlier leaks that teased a conflict between Spider-Man and the Sorcerer Supreme.

But most importantly, there was still no further information on if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be returning as well – even though earlier leaks had predicted that there would be hints. At least not until Sony Pictures Brazil Twitter Account joined the conversation and revealed some pretty interesting stuff.

Em 1 mês começaremos a receber visitas… de todos os universos. Assista agora ao novo trailer oficial de #HomemAranhaSemVoltaParaCasa, que estreia em 16 de dezembro exclusivamente nos cinemas. Pré-venda disponível a partir de 29 de novembro! pic.twitter.com/Z0SqV7bhrQ — Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) November 17, 2021

Apparently, Sony Pictures released a 1-minute version of the second trailer only in Brazil which shows a bit more footage than the one on the official website. While most of the Sony Pictures Brazil trailer contains the same footage in the full-length trailer, around the 56-minute mark, it appears to show The Lizard – who’s teamed up with Electro and The Sandman – get punched by an invincible object as they lounge towards Holland’s Parker.

Now although this “invincible punch” was successfully removed from the full-length footage, it somehow got overlooked in the 1-minute version released in Brazil. Or perhaps, the 1-minute footage dropped before they decided to cut out that part in the three-minute version. (Or perhaps, it’s all just extra PR)

Related: Spider-Man: Freshman Year To Bring Uncle Ben To The MCU

The Numerous Leak Rumors

Either way, at this point, Marvel fans will likely be more surprised if the previous spiderman actors do not show up at some point in the movie. Both studios have tried as much as possible to reveal very little about the movie’s other characters, with Garfield and Maguire even denying claims they were returning.

The evidence that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in Spider-man No Way Home just increases every single day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EnRm7CVuDy — Craig (@__CS11) November 17, 2021

But with so many behind-the-scene leaks – and the fact that one Spiderman against the Sinister 4 would look unbalanced – it’s difficult to believe that we won’t get to see a Spidey team-up.

Most recently, in fact, Tom Holland spoke with TotalFilm and almost revealed information about the former Spidey actors returning. Holland was speaking about how special the movie’s three-generational plot was and almost made a reference to the former actors.

Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning. It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…

At this point, the actor paused. “I’m talking about Alfred [Molina as Doc Ock] and Jamie [Foxx as Electro] and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

Although it seems Holland almost revealed the big return, the lad insists “people are going to have to believe me at some point. ”With less than a month till its release, Marvel fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out how Spidey gets out of this one.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled for a December 17, 2021 release date.