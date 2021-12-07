Tom Holland To Play Robert Downey Jr’s Role And Mentor Miles Morales

Tom Holland reveals Marvel’s gameplan for Miles Morales in the MCU

Marvel’s Phase 4 is in full force at this point and as the MCU transitions to a new phase of heroes, Tom Holland has become a very important part of the official MCU canon. With just a couple of weeks till the release of Spiderman: No Way Home, Holland sat down for an interview over Zoom with GQ’s Olivier Franklin-Wallis as he revealed interesting details about his MCU future and handing over the baton to Miles Morales in the official MCU canon.

Tom Holland on his future as #SpiderMan



'Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film … If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong'



(via @GQMagazine | https://t.co/RZS6eZRfpd) pic.twitter.com/dqz1Rx1re7 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) November 17, 2021

Holland has played the Friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man in five movies since he landed the role six years ago of which four have grossed over a billion dollars in box office revenue. Since his first appearance in Civil War, Tom’s charisma and of course, the fact that he was anointed by the great Robert Downey Jr made him an instant favourite.

“Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favourite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe,” says Joe Russo, who, alongside his brother Anthony, has directed Holland in four movies, including Avengers: Endgame.

Watch: Tom Holland Teases Miles Morales taking over as Spider-Man Roles in the MCU

Other than MCU movies, Holland has taken on other offbeat dramatic roles in the past year. He’s played the role of a priest-murdering orphan in The Devil All the Time and a heroin-addicted bank robber in Cherry, as well as the lead role in Sony’s Uncharted movie releasing in February 2022.

However, with Spiderman: No Way Home the last title on Holland’s Spider-Man contract, the SuperHero of the Year winner for 2021 revealed that he may be considering hanging up his Spidey boots. “It’s kind of terrifying, but it’s also really exciting,” Holland says. Although No Way Home producer Amy Pascal says she’d love for Holland to play 100 more Spider-Man movies, Holland believes the stage is already set for his successor.

Holland Wants To Pursue Other Roles

Although Holland is still two decades younger than Robert Downey Jr was in the first Iron Man – and can easily do over 10 more Spidey movies, the actor spoke about his intentions to pursue his other ambitions – one of which includes playing James Bond sometime in the future.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on,” he said. “Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well because he is an important part of my life”

Now while there have been no official discussions regarding introducing a Miles Morales Spider-man into the live-action MCU, the success of the 2018 Oscar-winning animated film Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse indicates that the idea is something Marvel Studios could consider building on in the future.

#SpiderMan **RUMOR**🚨



THS claims Marvel will produce 2 Spidey franchises.



– They’ll continue w/Tom Holland’s Spidey, following him through college.

– They’ll also introduce Miles Morales to the MCU & have him join the Young Avengers.@ThatHashtagShow | https://t.co/BYPny0aUQ8 pic.twitter.com/yoLgSOnj25 — Brad (@BradofMRealm) March 9, 2021

But if that were to happen, how would they introduce Miles Morales into an official MCU canon that already has Tom Holland’s Spider-Man?

2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming included an appearance by Aaron Davis, played by Donald Glover, and quietly hinted at a very easy way Marvel Studios could use to introduce Miles Morales into the MCU. Davis, who is also Miles Morale’s uncle in both the comics and 2018’s animated Into The Spider-Verse, is reported to have been on the phone with Miles in a deleted scene from 2017’s Homecoming. If the rumours hold any weight and Glover’s Aaron Davis is the same character from the comics, then Miles Morales may already be in the MCU.

Using The Blip

One interesting feature of the MCU’S fourth phase is how they have actively used the TV shows to attempt to explore the events that took place during the five years ‘Blip’ period before Avengers: Endgame took place. From The Flag Smashers in TFATWS who formed during the chaos created by The Blip to Kate Bishop’s introduction in Hawkeye, Marvel could create a Miles Morales backstory during The Blip.

Related: Tom Holland Isn’t Sure About Playing Spider-Man In The New Trilogy

Furthermore, with No Way Home set to be used as a platform to merge Sony’s movie verse comprising of franchises like Venom, Morbius and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter to the greater MCU universe, it is very likely that No Way Home will contain a variety of clues about upcoming MCU projects. Perhaps the blockbuster will reveal some more information on a possible Miles Morales Spider-Man character in the MCU.

Spiderman: No Way Home is set to premiere on the 17th of December 2021 and will spotlight Peter and Doctor Strange as they deal with the repercussions of a failed spell attempt. The Jon Watts directed action flick is set to bring back villains from Sam Raimi -directed Spider-Man movies in what promises to be an exciting 2 -hour, 39 -minute thriller.