Tom Holland Kicked Out Marvel Announces A New Spiderman

In the latest from the MCU, we have a new Spider-Man among us and the possibility of the return of Captain America to the big screen.

The MCU is undergoing huge changes. We have new superheroes, new storylines, and the multiverse bang. And news and rumors are making rounds more than ever. Here, we bring two such rumors about Spider-Man and Captain America that have fans going bonkers.

Watch: Marvel’s WHAT IF…? (2021) EPISODE 6 PROMO TRAILER | Disney+

Video Credits: Screen Culture

A Spider-Man That Is Not Tom Holland

Our beloved Tom Holland will be returning to the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17. This will seemingly be the last Spider-Man movie that is a joint venture of Marvel and Sony. And it seems to be this very deal and Sony’s involvement that made side projects Like What If not that easy for Tom to work out. Although it is always possible for the renewal of the contract, for the time being, there is no update.

Benedict Cumberbatch responds to Tom Holland’s teases that #SpiderManNoWayHome will be “the most ambitious standalone superhero film ever made.”



“Until Doctor Strange 2 comes out…”👀 pic.twitter.com/1HhQV2IK1j — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) September 10, 2021

Be that as it may, we thus have a new Spider-Man in our hands. Marvel Studios What If brought back many of the actors to voice their characters. However, those who did not make a comeback are Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Holland. And it was Hudson Thames (The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Mad Men) who was chosen to voice Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in the Disney+ animated show. And we are sure to have him as Peter if there is a role for him in any of the upcoming 4 episodes. Marvel Studios What If will have 9 episodes in total. Furthermore, we can also expect him to voice the character if there are other animated shows of MCU in the future. As for Tom Holland, he should be able to appear in a supporting post Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Look alive 🧠 The Marvel Universe comes alive with the undead. Episode five of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SntqYNi1IY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 12, 2021

Chris Evans’ Sky-high Deal Amount for Marvel Return

Chris Evans’ return to the MCU was theorized for a long time, it being more fan-based than from within Marvel. Earlier this year, however, he was reportedly in talks for his return as Steve Rogers. And before even he knew it, the internet was flooded with rumors regarding him signing a three or six-picture contract (Insider Daniel Richtman). This would include cameos in movies, starting with the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The latest rumor is that Chris has asked for a humongous $100 million for signing the deal. This info is not confirmed nor is it corroborated. And we should take it with as much grain of salt as we can because the largest sum that Marvel offered was $40 million to Robert Downey Jr. for Captain America: Civil War. We must not forget that Evans has time and again stated how he is done with Captain America and that it’s best “to get off the train before they push you off.” (Profile piece, New York Times newspaper)

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

Thus, we can only wait for further confirmation about this. Although even if he returns, it will be through glimpses via cameos. Perhaps, Sam will go back in time to meet Steve and ask for help. Or, he and Bucky can meet an old Steve for some info regarding Hydra. What If?