Tom Holland’s Future Looks Very Bright With The New Spider-Man Trilogy

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony has green-lighted three more Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland in the MCU.

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has achieved new heights of success, Sony has realized the potential this character holds. With this in mind, it has agreed to make three more Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland. The Home trilogy is over so these three movies will pave a new way for MCU Peter Parker.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tom Holland said, “if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version…It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy.”

Spider-Man’s Uncertainty That Was

The 2015 agreement between Disney and Sony, which brought an end to The Amazing Spider-Man 3, introduced Spider-Man to the MCU. Then, 2019 saw a dispute between Disney and Sony over profit-sharing negotiations from the two standalone Spider-Man films, and the character’s future in the MCU was compromised. Tom Holland would only have one solo movie to his name after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home (which we now know is Spider-Man: No Way Home). But then the two companies shook hands and made a new deal whose details are yet unknown to us.

The Historic Spider-Man: No Way Home

The announcement of Spider-Man: No Way Home was no less than an event. With each new announcement, the movie only got bigger and bigger. Now that it has come out, the movie is only behind Avengers: Endgame in terms of profit.

And not just profit but the love of the audiences around the world too. Surely, Sony has understood that Spider-Man means a lot to us, the viewers. This is also what must have led Sony producer Amy Pascal to say the following words to Fandango, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel…we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

She adds, “Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.” It is a clean response and yet too much to take in provided that Spidey almost left the MCU two years ago. However, Sony will have to do a better job at not spilling the beans, something which happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Be that as it may, a new Spider-Man trilogy will have lots of things to explore and we cannot wait to talk about it. So here goes.

A New Peter Parker

The end of Spider-Man: No Way Home showed that nobody remembers who Peter is. This includes his friends, Happy, and even the Avengers. Aunt May is gone. So, Peter Parker is now the lonely and broke friendly-neighbourhood Spider-Man we have always known and loved. So probably, the next Spider-Man movie will explore New York City from the street level. Peter will face new challenges, make new friends and learn more about what it means to be Spider-Man.

What new Spider-Man trilogy would require:

A New Setting

Peter is has a new life now in New York City. He has sewn his new suit, which resembles the original Spider-Man suit, unlike his previous ones that were manufactured. Also, by the time the next movie arrives, Tom Holland will be grown up. The story will also have to be set taking into consideration Peter’s age because it will show. He doesn’t have his earlier support systems, like Aunt May or Happy Hogan. He will have to handle everything by himself, from studies to fighting crime.

New Friends

Ned and MJ should stay out of the picture if MCU wants to carry forward Peter’s new life. We don’t mean to say that Peter will not see them but it is the only way to respect the sacrifice he made. They can bring in Harry Osborn and Gwen Stacy. And Tom Holland has anyway suggested his friend Timothee Chalamet for the role of Harry Osborn.

New Team-Ups

We already have Matt Murdock in the MCU. So Spider-Man can have adventures with him. Also, a black Spider-Man was mentioned by Jamie Fox’s Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is a sign that Miles Morales will soon make his debut in the MCU. So, naturally, both of them will make for another great duo.

In Conclusion

All in all, there are 3 upcoming movies of MCU Spider-Man. And there’s plenty of stuff to explore. We can only hope that Sony will not come in the way of Disney’s Marvel brainstorming ideas. Spider-Man belongs to everyone and everyone deserves him.

As for Holland’s Spider-Man future, he told French TV show Quotidien, “I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to be, but it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead…And, as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.”