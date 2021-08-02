Tom Holland’s Black And Gold Spidey Suit Speak Volumes About Multiverse

Hot Toys recently revealed its new Spider-Man in one of his upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home suits. And it speaks of the multiverse.

The revelation of Spider-Man’s new suit for Spider-Man: No Way Home gives us a glimpse of the kind of world he will be in, in the movie. The latest Spider-Man: No Way Home Black & Gold suit is a testimony to the multiverse that will reveal itself in the future of MCU.

Video Credits: TheFilmJunkee

The Previous Spider-Man Suits

The first suit of Spider-Man that we saw in the MCU was Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) homemade suit with black goggles. After this, came the traditional Spider-Man suit designed by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). This was followed by the Iron-Spider suit which again Tony designed for Peter to survive in space and fight aliens. Next, we saw in the movies was the noir suit in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The last and final suit was the one Peter designed in the jet of Stark industries. In total, Spider-Man has had 5 suits.

Some time ago, Lego also revealed a new Spider-Man suit in its new merch that we will see in Spider-Man: No Way Home along with the one we are talking about here. Hot Toys stated, “To prepare fans for the Spidey’ return, today Hot Toys is ecstatic to introduce Spider-Man and his new Black & Gold Suit, one of the new suits that will be seen in the movie…” “One of the new suits” proves that there will be more than two suits in the movie, the one mentioned here, the Lego one along with others.

Related: Costume Codes: Deconstructing Tom Holland’s ‘Stark Made’ Spider-Man Suits

The Design

Just like Tony added a touch of his Iron-Man suit and gave Peter his Iron-Spider suit, this Black & Gold suit seems to be a gift from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). This is visible from the mystical patterns that the suit has. To look at it from another POV, the patterns also share a resemblance to the patterns of the Black Panther suit created by Shuri.

For those who want to delve deeper, the merch includes multiple sets of eyes to create numerous expressions, assorted web-shooting parts, a Spider-Man mask, a dynamic themed stand, and more. But what’s intriguing is that it has a gauntlet for Spidey as well as mystic spider-web effects. Both of these seem to be exclusively “powered” by Stephen Strange. He also has some kind of sorcery device on his chest that will possibly enable him to apply spells to his web. As you can see, the shape of the web effects and their design is much like the portals used by Strange and other sorcerers like Wong (Benedict Wong).

Possible References

The colour gold goes pretty well with sorcery, especially in the MCU, a common colour. The Eye of Agamotto is of golden colour, the portals and the spells too have a golden touch to them. Maybe this is why it was natural to add the colour gold extensively in the new suit. And the colour black provides for a great contrast.

There is also another suggestion. The PS4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man also had a Black & Gold suit in its final level where Spider-Man fights Doctor Octopus. It may be that the MCU used this suit too as a reference.

Spider-Man in the Multiverse of Madness

Video Credits: Colton

The Loki finale opened the multiverse. And we already know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will deal with the multiverse too. So it is obvious that Spidey will need help from Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme, as he goes through his multiverse experience. This is evident as Strange will have a role to play in the movie before returning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen will also reprise her role of Scarlet Witch in the Doctor Strange sequel.