Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire To Reunite For Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

No Way Home was just a start for the Spider-Men trio; they will return in Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Once the three Spider-Men have come together, there is always the possibility of reprising their roles beside each other. There are chances that Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland appear once again in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will return

Spider-Man: No Way Home was something more than a superhero movie. It was a sinusoidal of emotions, especially when Andrew Garfield made it through an Interdimensional portal, followed by Tobey Maguire.

The fans were all on their toes during the movie seeing the five signature villains return, followed by Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock being Peter Parker’s attorney. But, when finally stole the show and left fans dumbstruck was the moment when the three generations of Spider-Men fought together.

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland fought the villains together, finally parting their ways when Doctor Strange tried to close the multiverse doors, letting the world forget who Peter Parker is. The ultimate conclusion is that there will be more to this story and Peter will return with his forgotten identity in the MCU.

Live-action Spider-Man meets the Animated one.

Anyway, right now the prime focus is not the three Spider-Men in No Way Home, but their possibility of appearing in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of those very few films that have won an Oscar for Marvel. The animated superhero film won the Best Animated Feature Award at the 91st Academy Awards. So, undoubtedly its sequel is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

With all the anticipation fans believe it’s about time and some live-action should also be there in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. Several stars from the No Way Home roster have expressed their desire of appearing in Across the Spider-Verse, including Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Three Spider-Men will return in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

There are chances that we finally get to see the connection between the live-action Spider-Man and the animated one. Recently, in an interview on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writer-producer duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord talked about the connection.

When asked if there could be a connection between live-action and the animated world, Miller replied that the Multiverse is big and wide where anything is possible.

“The Multiverse is big and wide. And all things grow… Why would you think a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related?”

Meanwhile, Miller sarcastically added that this connection is not valid.

“Everything’s possible except for this one thing that everyone wants.”

Also, at an awards-season event, Miller told Variety, “All things are possible in the multiverse,” while Phil added to it sarcastically saying “RIP my mentions.”

Multiverse makes anything possible

So, with the comments and mentions from the duo, it seems that something can happen soon. After the incredible spin-off No Way Home and what is expected of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, anything seems possible.

We know anyone can appear from anywhere at any time. So, maybe Tom, Andrew and Tobey Maguire join forces in the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) too.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the first movie to bring in multiple Spider-Men from the multiverse. The film starred Shameik Moore as Miles Morales’ Spider-Man, Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, John Mulaney, and Kimiko Glen played their specific version of the web-slinger.

The sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will premiere on 7th October 2022, and its Part Two is expected to come out next year.