Tom Hardy’s Venom To Appear In Spider-Man 4 After Tom Holland’s MCU Exit

Spider: No Way Home’s post credit scene will pave a path for Spider-Man 4 that will bring Spider-Man and the Venom face to face in 2023.

Spider-Man: No Way Home wouldn’t be the end of the Spider-Man era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, it will be the beginning of a new era, not just an era of Spider-Man but an era that brings together Spider-Man and Venom. A cross-over of Spider-Man and Venom is predicted to be on Marvel’s slate and hit the theatres in 2023.

Seven Marvel Movies in 2023

Earlier fans thought it would be for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Then, Kevin Feige showed the silver lining with the assurance that the fans will not have to go through another traumatic rollercoaster of losing Spider-Man. And, now to our surprise, there are rumours that suggest Spider-Man 4 will make its way to the big screen in 2023.

A Record Seven MARVEL Movies Are Scheduled for Release in 2023https://t.co/oTKeJ1jjmU pic.twitter.com/hBi4eYcmQQ — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) October 23, 2021

MCU has always been about the least expected and no matter how hard you try to predict, it always seems to be a step ahead. For the very first time, Marvel will be releasing seven movies in a year, in 2023. Out of the seven movies, four movies will be from Kevin Feige’s shared universe, and the remaining three will be from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Five movies out of the seven movies that will set the Marvel stage have been slated. The remaining two, Sony movies, which are not slated yet, June 23 and October 6 have set social media ablaze.

Marvel Fans Think Spider-Man 4 Is Coming In 2023 https://t.co/vi8QE89ZAs — ComicBookRumors (@ComicBookRumors) October 23, 2021

The biggest guess anyone could make was the third part of Venom as the last two parts were released in the month of October. And, considering the huge success of the Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony would be looking forward to bigger success with another addition to the Venom franchise.

Three Spider-Man, Five Signature Villains, and Matt Murdock

Rumours, speculations, and assumptions like these are nothing new for any superhero production house. But, the catch here is not a prediction of another Venom movie, the part that is exciting the fans, even more, is, the movie that makes its way in 2023 would be Spider-Man 4.

As the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home is round the corner the rumours and speculations are at an all-time high. Earlier, it was about all the three Spider-Man coming together and fighting the Sinister Six. There were sources that suggested Charlie Cox will debut as Daredevil in the first-ever MCU movie.

Remember Tom Holland referring to a conversation about the meaning of being a hero in Spider-man NWH among 4 characters in recent interview. Now, we know who is that mystery character. He is none other than Matt Murdock aka Charlie Cox. pic.twitter.com/E0seMxEk9u — Ram 🕷️ (@Urs_RamChandra) November 9, 2021

Though an anonymous source has now confirmed that Sinister Six won’t be there, five signature villains of the Spider-Man franchise will face the three Spider-Man characters the fans have witnessed. Charlie Cox will appear as Matt Murdock in the movie.

The Incredible Post-Credit scenes

This is not it, there are sources suggesting that there will be a post-credit scene in the movie. Though this post-credit scene will not be like any other Marvel movie, it will pave the way for Spider-Man to meet Venom in the future. The post-credit scene will show that Venom will officially become a part of the MCU. The source also suggested, Venom 3 will be a Marvel co-production.

So all the Spider-Man/Venom references in MORBIUS trailer and the VENOM 2 post credit is enough spoiler for NO WAY HOME?? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/oaugYIhUI8 — Ace Legend™  (@RealAceLegend) November 2, 2021

The post-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage already set a huge timeline when it showed Spider-Man on the TV. And, now if the post-credit scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out as rumoured, it will be bigger than any post-credit scene that MCU fans have ever watched.

The two big production houses who had a conflict over Spider-Man will not only come together but there will be a major crossover between their finest superheroes. So, it will be a treat to the sore eyes and waiting for 2023 would be worth a cross-over of such potential.

Tom Hardy hints for a Spider-Man and Venom cross over. He states:



“Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be." pic.twitter.com/F6iJCucTmq — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) August 11, 2021

For now, the last movie of the Spider-Man trilogy by the Marvel Cinematic Universe will hit the theatres on 17th December 2021.