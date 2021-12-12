Tom Hardy’s Venom To Get A Bigger MCU Role

MCU fans can now watch Spider-Man: No Way Home with utmost relief after the news that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will not sign off from the franchise. He is going to appear in another trilogy and continue to be Peter Parker, announced by franchise producer Amy Pascal. Upcoming Marvel editions Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will pave the path for Venom and Spider-Man to meet in Spider-Man 4.

MCU's Spider-Man 4 is in works, producer Amy Pascal says "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland".#SpiderManNoWayHome



(Via: @MCU_Direct) pic.twitter.com/BFw7OFxLQ7 — Spider-Man: NWH News & Leaks (@NwhSpider14) December 2, 2021

Amy Pascal says another Trilogy for Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home is almost around the corner and the fans were happy to see the multiverse open and all the signature villains coming forth. But, they were also anxious with the thought that if this will be it for Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be his last stand-alone movie.

Related: In Venom Sony Finally Finds The Success Mantra Of Spider-Man Characters

Amidst all the uncertainty that was going on if Tom Holland continued to be the web-slinger, franchise producer Amy Pascal came forth to tell fans that this is not it, there will be more movies, to be exact there will be another trilogy with the actor.

While talking with Fandango, Amy Pascal revealed that Sony is already working alongside Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Disney, on another trilogy with Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel ― [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Sony and Marvel have made peace now

The things are definitely not as simple as it seems after Amy Pascal made a statement. There will be a lot of complications as the rights of the licensing deal around the Spider-Man character are not with Disney like all the other MCU stars.

This awkward situation between Disney and Sony regarding the character rights and who should have more control, and where Spider-Man should appear in? Tom is caught right in the middle of it. He knows how much this character means to people. pic.twitter.com/kRipeYZs5V — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) November 17, 2021

The licensing rights of Spider-Man are with Sony, so that could be a complication, though Amy Pascal also made clear that Sony and Marvel will continue to be partners. The 2015 deal between Sony and Marvel enabled Marvel to star Tom Holland as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

But, since then several ups and downs have come in the way and in fact, the partnership was predicted to be broken in 2019. After several complications, Marvel was able to make another deal with Sony and complete the trilogy with the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The silver lining is, after the disdain of 2019, now things seem to smooth between the two production houses. Sony Pictures would now have films releasing on Disney+ starting 2022, and Marvel has already announced an animated prequel Spider-Man series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, coming on Disney+.

So glad to hear that Sony have made a deal with Marvel to keep making Spider-Man movies and that Tom Holland will remain in the role for at least another three films.



I'm incredibly excited for 'No Way Home'!

– Jamie pic.twitter.com/n3Y872KQsN — Last Exit To Nowhere (@LASTEXITshirts) November 30, 2021

Venom and Eddie Brock are in MCU now

Also, keeping in mind the high anticipation of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home would have helped Sony realize that there is amazing potential and a huge fan following of the character. So, probably, Sony will let further movies come smoothly.

Not to forget that the post-credit scenes of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage officially brought Venom and Eddie Brock to the MCU. It was evident earlier that Spider-Man is the only superhero who can appear in both production houses but now with the inclusion of Venom and Eddie Brock means that they are a part of the MCU multiverse too.

This would be a cool teaser poster for either Spider-Man 4 or Venom 3 pic.twitter.com/5vE0EUk7xn — Spidey_HGB (@Holland97M) October 9, 2021

So, the upcoming trilogy can be a solid place where the two superstars meet, Tom Holland and Eddie Brock. MCU fans have been looking forward to this ever since and now with another trilogy confirmed the chances are more than ever for anyone, especially Venom to cross Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Venom meets Spider-Man in Spider-Man 4

There are chances that the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home will pave the way for another Spider-Man trilogy that will bring forth Venom and Spider-Man together in Spider-Man 4.

Kevin Feige recently spoke with Collider about getting Tom Hardy’s Venom into the MCU, calling his performance “iconic” and the character’s connection to Spider-Man “inherent.” https://t.co/3qamIQLDRL pic.twitter.com/TfzDWC7jrZ — IGN (@IGN) December 8, 2021

The multiversal doors that open in Spider-Man: No Way Home and that will continue to be explored in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, are expected to expand the mysteries of the multiverse to the extent that the two Sony superstars cross paths in the MCU.

Though we must not put our hearts to the trilogy talked about by Amy Pascal as there are no official announcements around it from Marvel, Disney, or Sony. There are reasons and possibilities to believe in that, but let’s concentrate on the upcoming Spider: No Way Home, which hits the screen on 17th December 2021.