Tom Hardy’s Venom 2 Kick Starts Sony’s Marvel Multiverse Without Tom Holland

Tom Hardy returns to the Sony Marvel shared universe with Woody Harrelson as Carnage, with the movie teasing the long-awaited Venom vs Carnage fight.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Exclusive Trailer Breakdown with Director Andy Serkis

Tom Hardy is back with hilarious Venom

Venom the symbiote who bonded with Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy in the first Venom movie already had a very funny personality, but the trailer for the second movie shows that their relationship has evolved even more. Venom is shown singing a song and making breakfast for Eddie (albeit very terribly). Eddie is also shown to have rules for Venom by having the no-eating humans rule taped on his wall.

Opening wide only in theaters September 24. #Venom: Let There Be Carnage pic.twitter.com/ZjoTx7pHqZ — New #Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Out Now (@VenomMovie) May 10, 2021

There’s gonna be Carnage

Woody Harrelson is back as the violent sadistic murderer Cletus Kasady. Cletus Kasady was a severely mentally unstable serial killer who briefly shared a cell with Eddie Brock. When Eddie broke out, he left a part of his Symbiote behind, and Carnage was born. Using the abilities of his new symbiote, Cletus created a long history of slaughtering people and being put in jail for it. In the long list of Symbiotes that arrive on earth, each of them has a personality, so they choose their host.

Like Eddie is chosen by Venom due to their similarities and way of thinking similarly, Carnage known to be the most violent and dangerous of all the symbiotes. Thus Carnage chooses the violent serial killer Cletus Kasady to ensure they become the strongest being on the planet. Which in turn will give fans the most epic Venom vs Carnage live-action fight.

Spider-Man and the symbiote are two of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics, but even their combined might are no match for Carnage. Ever since he was bitten by a radioactive spider, Spider-Man has the proportionate strength, speed, and agility of a spider. Spider-Man has grown strong enough to go toe-to-toe with some of Marvel’s more powerful heroes and villains as he’s gotten older. The web-slinger’s powers would remain largely unchanged until he encountered the Venom symbiote, which allowed Spidey to spin webbing without his web-shooters.

Don’t make us hangry. https://t.co/MXRVHKyCzU — New #Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Out Now (@VenomMovie) May 10, 2021

Will this movie be connected to Tom Holland’s Spiderman?

No, not really. According to director Andy Serkis, this Venom trilogy is its own thing at this point. Both the movies have taken references from the original SpiderMan comics but are based on the Venom solo comics where he becomes the famous Anti Hero we saw in the first movie.

So while the Disney Sony Netflix deal might see the Spiderverse characters interacting, this is too early for us to start hoping for that. Things might change after Tom Holland’s Spiderman trilogy and Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy is complete. But the Venom played by Tom Hardy shows him being a good guy, so it would make no sense for him to fight Spiderman.

The long-teased Carnage Vs Venom will finally happen in this movie. It will be very hard for Venom to take down Carnage who is so much stronger and looks terrifying in the first look.

Venom: Let there be Carnage drops on 17th September 2021.