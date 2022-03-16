Tobey Maguire To Face Agent Venom In Spider-Man 4

Initially, even after many leaks and all the hype, there was a teensy tiny fear till the last day that Tobey Maguire wasn’t going to suit up for ‘No Way Home’. And we’ve never been happier to be wrong. Spider-Man: No Way Home – as great a film as it was – has left us more confused than ever before but there seems no limit to fan theories and speculations about future Spider-Man projects.

Now that Tobey has shown he’s willing to come back if the story is right, can we take a hint out of this and expect a Spider-Man 4 with Maguire as the adult Peter Parker?

Well, there’s no reason why there can’t be Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire. So, it seems there is a chance. And with all the fandom around Tobey’s Spider-Man, it would be a great idea!

Watch: Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire Release Date Confirmed by Sony

With the concept of Multiverse in the MCU, no one has to wonder why there’s a Peter who looks like Tom Holland in one film and like Tobey in the other. The real crux is to make the same characters with different stories and tones.

Let’s make one thing clear, from this point in the article Peter Parker means Tobey’s Peter unless stated otherwise.

So, what villains would would he face?

After watching No Way Home we couldn’t help but question, how does curing the villains in No Way Home affect their lives and Peter’s life back in his universe?

Spider-Man 4 could centre around Peter struggling to understand and adapt to this new timeline while facing new overall threats.

“I will always be Spider-Man.” – Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man 2 (2004) 🥵 pic.twitter.com/dU59PSeI5L — New Rockstars (@NewRockstars) March 7, 2022

One of the original plans for Spider-Man 4 was to have Bruce Campbell as Mysterio. It will be a totally fresh animosity with a build-up of mystery and a supervillain who is darker, stronger and unexpected. Even though everyone knows now that Campbell was going to play Mysterio originally. But it’s unexpected even then.

Talking about villains, the Hob Goblin never goes out of the picture. It might sound redundant but hear us out. This will create an exciting parallel between Spider-Man 4 and the first Spider-Man.

Fighting the Goblin gives Peter an opportunity to analyse how far he has come since his teenage days as a Superhero.

Tobey Maguire not interacting with Green Goblin is easily No Way Home's biggest missed opportunity. https://t.co/gK9hpffO7m — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) March 9, 2022

It’s also worth mentioning that films that are appreciated well by the audiences are the ones that in some way are legacy sequels and the ones which tie into the original in some way but don’t quite reboot it.

And let’s say that the Goblin is being saved for the MCU Spider-Man and they’ve similar plans for MCU Peter’s buddy Ned.

If that’s the case then our Peter can have another cool villain who has not been experimented with at all in any of the previous films. And he is Agent Venom.

Agent Venom can actually be the ultimate retcon of Spider-Man 3. Making Agent Venom the main villain of Spider-Man 4 allows the other films in the multiverse to still operate on their own while giving Peter another chance to fight the symbiote properly this time.

What’s his relationship with Mary Jane?

We all remember how we all got confused with Peter and Mary Jane’s status in No Way Home. At first, when Peter talked about his love life being a rough ride, it sounded like it didn’t work out between him and Mary Jane for a second. But then Peter mentioned even though it was rough, they found a way to work things out. And this single reference can be used to fill the gap of these 15 long years of Peter’s life we don’t have a clue about.

MORE FROM DKODING: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire To Reunite For Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

And what about May Parker?

We’re not talking about Peter’s aunt May here.

Peter is 15 years older than when he started his superhero career and probably, he has been with Mary Jane for some time now. So, are we going to see his daughter May Parker as we have in the comics?

These are a lot of questions and we definitely want all of these answered.