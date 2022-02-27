Tobey Maguire Is In Multiverse of Madness – Marvel’s Secret Wars In Making?

A recent Marvel voice-actor photo is evidence that Tobey Maguire is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But what’s next?

An Insta story by a Marvel voice-over actor has seemingly confirmed the rumour of Tobey Maguire being in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If he is in the movie for more than a cameo, what are the chances that we will see him after Doctor Strange 2?

Marvel and Sony made a billion dreams come true when they brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield’s chances were way higher than Tobey, or so it seemed, but to see both of them interact with each other and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker broke all our emotional barriers. And it hasn’t even been 60 days after the release of No Way Home and we already have confirmation that Tobey will show up again in Doctor Strange 2.

Tobey Maguire and the Multiverse

But what is the proof? A few days ago, Mariana Torres, a Portuguese voice-over artist who voiced Wanda Maximoff, shared an Instagram story. In this story, along with her is Manolo Rey. Manolo voiced for Tobey in Portuguese. The caption in Portuguese translates to “Good things are coming.”

#TobeyMaguire may have been confirmed for #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness:



Mariana Torres, who is Wanda's voice in Portugese recently uploaded an IG story with Manolo Rey, who is Tobey Maguire's #SpiderMan voice in Portugese with the caption "Good things are coming".

That good things are coming only points towards one thing. Wanda Maximoff will next be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And evidently both Mariana and Manalo are working together. And with Manalo wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt, it is only natural to assume that they are working together as MCU characters. This naturally points towards one thing i.e. Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff will be seen together. And the closest way for this to be possible is Multiverse of Madness. That Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff will be in it was confirmed a long time back. But this IG story supports the rumour of Tobey’s Spider-Man being in the movie.

Furthermore, in a Spotify chat of The DisInsider Show, Editor-In-Chief Skyler Shuler and Co-Editor-In-Chief Derek Cornell spoke positively about Tobey Maguire’s appearance in Doctor Strange 2 as well about Andrew Garfield.

“Tobey Maguire will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We do not know about Andrew Garfield yet, but we can assume that he may be in the movie as well.”

Avengers 5 – Secret Wars?

While everything we hear has to be taken with a pinch of salt, it does make sense for Tobey to be in the movie because it will deal with the multiverse big time. We have already got rumors of mutants showing up, with a cameo by High Jackman’s Wolverine, and even Tom Cruise as a Tony Stark variant. While all this sounds too good to be true, Tobey’s return is now applicable.

As for his future after Doctor Strange 2, we have high chances of his appearance in Avengers 5 which is rumored to be Secret Wars, a multiversal war. In the comics, Secret Wars was the first event in Beyonder, an all-powerful villain, teleports all the superheroes and villains to an alternate world and makes them fight against each other as a way of entertainment. The first step towards a multiversal war is complete with the opening of the multiverse in Loki. The second step, which is to show that characters can jump universes, is also complete with Spider-Man: No Way Home. We also have Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, the two necessary beings for a multiversal event.

Future of Tobey in the MCU

If Secret Wars happens in the MCU, we can be pretty much certain that Tobey Maguire will be in it. Since it will have multiple characters traveling across universes, Tobey should probably be the first in line alongside Andrew Garfield. Spider-Man was most affected by Secret Wars in the comics. It gave Peter Parker his famous venom suit. Tobey already has a first-hand experience of how the feeling is. This allows Secret Wars to show a face-off between him and Venom or him in the venom suit too. That would be the coolest thing ever!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases exclusively in theatres on May 6, 2022.