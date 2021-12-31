Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield To Return As Spider-Man

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the futures of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man shine brighter.

The huge appreciation of Spider-man: No Way Home did a great many things for us. And the best of them is to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the spotlight. Now, there are rumours that both will star in upcoming Spider-Man movies to their own name.

Watch: Dr. Strange name dropped in Spider-Man 2

It is apt to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the new Avengers: Endgame of MCU. While the latter assembled all our favorite superheroes, the former assembled all the versions of Marvel’s most popular superhero ever. More than anything else, it redeemed our childhood memories. Tobey and Andrew putting on the red and blue suit again after so many years was the greatest gift of the holidays. Fans have now gone into a frenzy and want both of them to return to the big screen.

Just 12 days after being released, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" becomes the first $1 billion movie of the pandemic erahttps://t.co/FdevHwMJ0O — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 26, 2021

Why Amazing Spider-Man 3 was Scraped

It was fate that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was scraped and Sony handed over Spider-Man to Marvel for the MCU. The Hollywood Reporter, in June 2013, published a report that carried the release date of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 i.e. June 10, 2016. However, 11 months later, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 underperformed and made the heads at Sony reconsider the future of the TASM franchise.

The end of 2014 saw a series of leaks that carried emails of discussion between Sony and Marvel to bring Spider-Man into the MCU. And finally, in February 2015, one of the biggest deals in movie history was made and Spider-Man became a part of the MCU Avengers. However, Andrew Garfield and Marc Webb were left out of it. Thus, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was shelved forever, or so it seemed.

The Return of the Amazing Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home was Andrew’s redemption. And fans cannot have enough of him. So much so that ComicBook.com reported The Amazing Spider-Man 3 trending on Twitter along with fan-made posters with the hope to bring back the amazing web-slinger.

Around 500,000 tweets for the #MakeTASM3 movement is strong proof of how much fans want the movie to be made. So much so that Sony is rumored to be reaching out to Emma Stone to return as Spider-Gwen in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. But it is just a rumor.

Sony wants Emma Stone for a Spider-Gwen project.



(Source: @EdwinSRP) pic.twitter.com/ucdT2lzIz1 — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) December 26, 2021

An Amazing Spider-Man Future

Before the movie got cancelled, Sony had planned to have the Sinister Six as a part of the franchise. It was ambitious on Sony’s part and included Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and Vulture with Norman Osborn. The production also had plans for Black Cat (it is in the pipeline still). While Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring in changes, Sony should know better just how effective such a fan movement can be. DC and Warner Bros. already found success with this formula with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Furthermore, Sony’s Spider-Man universe has many supervillains and anti-heroes on its way, like Morbius and Kraven. And we already have Venom at hand. So, Sony has a lot on its plate to improvise with.

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis speak on a potential Spider-Man x Venom crossover.



"It is obviously something which is always on the radar"

pic.twitter.com/gZZxx2GOmJ — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) September 30, 2021

Tobey Maguire and Multiverse of Madness

The sub-topic may sound too soon but it was almost a year ago that FandomWire scooped that Tobey would play a role in the Doctor Strange sequel. Its other “prophecy” was that Tobey and Andrew would star in Spider-Man: No Way Home and we all saw how it came true. Sam Raimi, director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has done a lot of reshoots. And rumors suggest that Sony superheroes will have appearances in it. Also, not to forget Raimi’s Spider-man 2 did have a mention of Doctor Strange by J. Jonah Jameson.

But that’s not all. Trust sources of Giant Freakin Robot claim that Sony is planning to make the Spider-Man 4 with Tobey after the success of No Way Home. But this time, it will be animated, much like what we saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

To have both of them back in the universe feels great. And if Sony manages to bring them back to the big screen, there will be nothing like it. A true spider-verse is in the making…it’s on again.