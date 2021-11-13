HOLLYWOOD

Timothee Chalamet Cannot Stay Away From Ex Lily Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s Daughter

Timothee Chalamet cannot stay away from ex Lily Rose Depp, Johnny Depp's daughter
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
In Multiverse of Possibilities Here's What To Really Expect From Spider-Man: No Way Home
No Newer Articles