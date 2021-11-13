It looks like Timothee Chalamet is having a hard time keeping his hands off his ex Lily-Rose Depp.

When you have broken up with your significant other, it can be really difficult to fight that urge to get back together with them. Well, it seems like our dashing hunk Timothee Chalamet cannot really keep his hands off his ex Lily Rose Depp. And honestly, if our ex is someone like Lily, even we wouldn’t be able to get over them.

Highlights —

Timothee Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp back together?

Timothee Chalamet and Lily Rose’s love story

ARE TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AND LILY ROSE DEPP DATING AGAIN?

Once called the new “Brandangelina”, Lily and Chalamet are supposedly dating again. As of late, New York paparazzi caught the Parisian entertainer in the city of Soho wearing a Timothée-esque cap. Days after that, the two were seen strolling along a couple of meters from one another.

Timothee Chalamet cannot stay away from ex Lily Rose Depp, Johnny Depp’s daughter

Well, nothing is confirmed as of yet but from the looks of it, maybe, the duo is back together.

Related: Stubborn Warner Bros. Rejected The Proposal To Film Dune Part 1 & 2 Together

TIMOTHEE AND LILY’S LOVE STORY

The couple had a year of passion together. They maintained a low profile, and fans enjoyed seeing them together.

The Netflix story was the ideal setting for the two to meet. The little relationship they had in the plot led to the beginning of their real-life love story. Similar to all Hollywood couples, the dating was never confirmed by the duo and they both kept their relationship pretty low-key.

However, it was only in 2018 when they officially confirmed their relationship. As though it were an inquisitive occurrence, Timothée and Lily’s love affair was confirmed with a heartfelt scene with “a kiss in the downpour”.

Video Credits: Clevver News

Both were caught in the city of New York and were captured by somebody while sharing an incredible token of adoration, which would at long last affirm that they were a couple. Awww!

From that point forward, the couple stayed under the radar of the paparazzi.

Their most heartfelt second was during the 2019 Venice Cinema, where they were strutting as a team during the honorary pathway. The entertainers had a yacht trip, where they shared embraces and many kisses.

Notwithstanding, their romantic tale finished nearly 12 months after they began. Timothée confirmed the separation in a meeting for the British Vogue entrance.

Do you think Timothee Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp should get back together?