Three Spider-Men vs Sinister Six: What To Expect From No Way Home

Not one Spider-Man and one antagonist this time, the multiverse will bring three Spider-Men vs. the Sinister Six in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer broke the Avengers: Endgame’s views record on the first day of its release. The trailer provided enough information to MCU fans to confirm a lot of speculations and for the speculations, it did not confirm, it gave hints and speculations which as always MCU fanatics were able to pick up and cherish.

MCU fans have watched the trailer over and over and have noticed everything to the minutest detail possible. And, why shouldn’t they, the trailer had Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, Wong, Doc Ock, and definitely a lot of Easter eggs.

Who’s not in the trailer yet?

Not everyone expected or rumoured was in the trailer. Green Goblin was teased with his signature pumpkin bomb, while Electro’s presence was confirmed by the lightning that struck the police vehicles. Even MCU fanatics found signs of the Lizard in the trailer.

The count of characters entering the multiverse doesn’t stop there, the lawyer seen in the trailer is expected to be none other than Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil. Similarly, there are two more characters that Marvel has been trying to hide but has considerably failed.

Video Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Tom Holland will not be the only Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing alongside. Now, what continues to bother MCU fans a little is their absence in the long teaser released by Sony and Marvel.

Toby Maguire’s Spiderman against the Doc Ock

Marvel hiding things in the trailer, cropping the trailer at places, or using CGI is not a new thing. Marvel has been doing it to keep MCU fans on their toes since forever. But, now the fans have become used to all this trickery from Marvel and have found their ways to confirm speculations.

The appearance of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from the smoke and saying “Hello Peter” is the first and the strongest sign that it’s time for Toby Maguire to enter the multiverse. Toby Maguire was last seen in Spider-Man 3 in 2007, and his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home has been awaited forever.

When Doc Ock appears and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker takes his combat position he is seen in an attire that matches the attire of Toby Maguire from Spider-Man 3. Introducing the same attire after years cannot be a coincidence, but an intentional Easter egg by MCU to tease its fanatics.

Related: Spider Man Steals Dr. Strange’s Cloak And Superpowers

Andrew Garfield is confirmed too

Now, when Maguire can be spotted from attire, Andrew Garfield had already been spotted in a blurry picture that got viral on Twitter. The picture is probably from the set of the Spider-Man: No Way Home and spots Maguire and Garfield in the Spider-Man costume.

If the image would have been doctored it would have been easily ignored by Sony like any other meme or edited picture. But, this got some special attention from Sony, and a copyright claim was hence removed from Twitter.

What more confirmation could be there that Sony’s Columbia Pictures had to jump in and get the picture removed. And, the copyright claim is sheer proof that the picture belonged to Sony was definitely not doctored. So, it confirms that Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire both will be in the movie alongside Tom Holland.

Video Credits: Everything Always

Now, when all the three Spider-Man we know will be there and the five villains that can be spotted in the trailer, it’s time to finally believe that the Multiverse will bring the Spider-Men together and they will face the Sinister Six making this movie to be the more action-packed than any other Spider-Man movie.

Though it’s a long wait for the movie to be released the speculations, rumours, and leaks will keep the hype alive. True MCU fans are waiting for the next trailer to confirm another set of claims and give them some more Easter eggs.