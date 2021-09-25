Thor Vs Captain Marvel: MCU Fulfills Fan Fantasy

The 7th episode of Marvel Studios What If shows a version of Thor who doesn’t have his adopted sibling “Loki” to rival with.

The latest episode of Marvel Studios What If shows us a reality in which Thor doesn’t have to deal with the evil plans forged by his adopted brother Loki. That’s because when Odin found Loki as a child, he returned him to the Frost Giants instead of taking him in. What remains is a Thor who is deemed king and who arrives at Midgard i.e. Earth to have fun.

Thor Vs Captain Marvel?

The 7th episode is, by far, the only one that has nothing concrete to show other than lots of easter eggs. Rather, it poses another What If question. What If Thor and Captain Marvel had a face-off? Who would win such a fight? Well, we will have to imagine the winner as the fight remains incomplete in the episode. And both Thor and Captain Marvel end up shaking hands with one another.

If we consider the movies, the only conversation ever between Thor and Carol Danvers is in Avengers: Endgame. “I like this one.” Remember? And while both their powers seem to be at par, let’s not forget that Thor is a God. He is a lot powerful than Carol Danvers. While Carol is a high-level threat with her Binary powers, Thor has access to all the Asgardian powers along with his thunder. There is however a recent comic issue Captain Marvel #12 where an evil Carol Danvers does kill Thor. But it’s another one of those one-time things created for the sake of giving the fans something unexpected and to think What If? Objectively speaking, Captain Marvel does not stand a chance no matter how long she puts up a fight.

A Different Loki in Marvel Studios What If

Till Loki, we knew a humane Loki. For the first time in the MCU, and through the hands of Marvel Studios What If, we see a Frost Giant Loki. The way he appears here is the way he would actually look as Frost Giant. He is a lot taller than Thor and muscular and still wearing those horns that are now made of ice. There’s nothing wrong with him in this alternate reality besides the fact that he is just as carefree and fun-loving as Thor if not more (because he is Thor’s “brother from another mother” and not Frigga’s son).

This Loki doesn’t mean any harm but neither does he pay respect to Midgard. For him, as with Thor, Midgard (Earth) is “the most backward, backwater planet that not even Heimdall pays attention to.” He even flirts with Thor’s love interest Jane Foster, another sign of his looking-down-upon attitude towards the residents of Midgard. Perhaps, he thinks that Thor is merely making do with her during his stay on this planet. And there’s nothing serious going on between the two. He and his Frost Giant friends turn Las Vegan into a playground destroying buildings and monuments. Moreover, we also see a rather funny version of Surtur (Thor: Ragnarok) who seems to be flirting with the Statue of Liberty. What If that was possible?!

The only cool thing to happen in this entire episode of Marvel Studios What If takes place right at the end of it. And even the Watcher himself didn’t expect it and goes “Wait, what?” This is because just before Thor is about to leave Midgard after seeing off Jane, someone arrives. And that someone is someone the Avengers faced when Tony tried to build a suit of armour around the world proving it to be “peace in our time.” Ultron arrives with his army of Iron Legions and not just that. He has fully transferred his consciousness to a more developed body i.e. Vision. This is what he wanted to do in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Moreover, he also has all the Infinity Stones.

The Ending

The possibilities or rather the repercussions of this are infinite. The first thing that comes to mind is a fight between him and the Avengers. Then there’s Thanos who too wants the stones real bad. “What If” he joins hands with the Avengers in order to destroy Ultron? The rest is up to you to imagine.

As for the 8th episode of Marvel Studios What If, it will arrive on September 29.