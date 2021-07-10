Thor Variants That We’ll See In Future MCU

The 5th episode of Loki introduced Throg aka Frog Thor. Does this mean that there are other Thor variants in the MCU?

Loki introduced us to not one but many Loki variants along with the possibility of innumerable more. However, the 5th episode also introduced the first Thor variant of the MCU. Is this a hint at the rumoured Thor variants to be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Watch: Marvel Studios’ LOKI | EPISODE 6 PROMO TRAILER 2 | Disney+

Thor: Love and Thunder will have Gorr the Butcher as its antagonist. In the comics, it took three Thors to defeat him: One from the past, one from the present, and one from the future. This itself adds to the probability that we will see more than one Thors in the upcoming movie. Thus, we can say that Thor will have his variants just like Loki. However, in the comics, we do have multiple versions of Thor. Here are some of the most relevant ones that might debut in the MCU in the not too distant future.

King Thor

King Thor is the ruler of Asgard, the All-Father of a non-existent Asgard. As we mentioned earlier, this is the Thor of the future who helped defeat Gorr the God Butcher. He is by far, the strongest of all Thor variants.

King Thor has high chances of showing up in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now, whether he will be accompanied by anyone else from the future is another thing. Classic Loki?!

Beta Ray Bill

Beta Ray Bill is a super-soldier who belongs to the Korbinites, an alien race in the 616 Universe. After the destruction of the Korbinites’ galaxy, the protection of its people was his responsibility. He is one of the most powerful beings in the 616 Universe.

In one version, Thor and Beta Ray Bill fought each other in order to prove who would be worthy of the Mjolnir. Although Bill failed, he proved himself to the extent that he received the power of Thor via a weapon called Stormbreaker. Yes, the same Stormbreaker that we saw in Avengers: Infinity War. Since Thor has both the Mjolnir and the Stormbreaker in his possession, we might see Beta Ray Bill in the future of MCU who will yield the Stormbreaker.

Throg

Throg or Frog Thor debuted in the 80s Thor #364–365 issue by artist and writer Walt Simonson. Loki fired a transmutation beam towards Earth that hit a normal woman who, in turn, kissed Thor and turned him into a frog.

Another important mention here is of Puddlegup, the frog. Puddlegup was once a human named Simon Walterson (inspired by writer Walt Simonson). After meeting Thor, he proved himself worthy and wields his own hammer Frogjonir along with Asgardian powers.

While Frog Thor was indeed a surprise in Loki, we might just see him in Thor: Love and Thunder. And we have to admit that Alligator Loki or Loki-gator, had to have a corresponding version of Thor, right? It is interesting to imagine a frog speaking in the voice of Thor (Chris hems worth). We must not forget that Taika Waititi is the director and he is renowned for the humor he brings to his movies. And he has promised that it will be crazier than Thor: Ragnarok. So why not a Frog Thor!

'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be 'very different from 'Ragnarok',' teases Taika Waititi



'If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made'



(via @empiremagazine | https://t.co/xbGWO86fIG) pic.twitter.com/gcvhfdPzzK — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 7, 2021

Keeping in mind that Loki is Thor’s brother, even if adopted, it is nice to see Thor’s presence in the Loki show. And we can say that Loki won’t be the end of Loki. And we can expect to see him wreak havoc all over again in the events of Gorr the God Butcher. It might be that Loki is the one who reaches out to Gorr the God Butcher!