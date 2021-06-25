Thor: Love and Thunder Marks The End Of OG Avengers

With Thor: Love and Thunder, MCU will step in into a whole new phase of superheroes where none of the core Avengers exist anymore.

Taika Waititi helmed Thor: Love and Thunder will be different than in predecessors in many ways. Not only will it mark the end of the original Avengers but it will also showcase new elements that will change the MCU forever.

Thor’s Last Wield

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the last time we see Thor wield the Mjolnir. By now, we know that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will wield the hammer and become Female Thor while Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will be deemed unworthy.

With Thor “passing on his mantle” gladly to his love interest, he will become the last Avenger to drop off from the core team of MCU Avengers. We already lost Tony and Natasha. We know that Steve Rogers has retired and is possibly on the moon. And we also know that Clint Barton will pass on his mantle to Kate Bishop in his upcoming solo series Hawkeye. This, Thor: Love and Thunder will bring an end to the Avengers.

On the other hand, the next Avengers movie will show female Thor fight alongside Sam Wilson and Captain Marvel among others.

Valkyrie is the first LGBTQ superhero of MCU

While Eternals will bring Phastos as the first gay superhero of MCU, Thor: Love and Thunder will retroactively make Valkyrie MCU’s first LGBTQ character. In the comics, she is portrayed as a bisexual, and Tessa Thompson has also given a nod to it. With Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) also returning in the movie, fans are speculating the much-awaited LGBTQ romance between her and Valkyrie, the first of its kind in the MCU.

A New Asgard in the MCU

Thor: Ragnarok saw the destruction of Asgard. And Avengers: Endgame saw the people of Asgard settle in Norway. However, the last we saw of it was when Thor asked Valkyrie to become the new Queen of Asgard. After that, it is Thor: Love and Thunder that will showcase and deal with Asgard. So, we will see the establishment of a New Asgard alongside other places like Wakanda and the recently revealed Madripoor (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

Thor: Love and Thunder– The first MCU Romance

Marvel always had romance in its sub-plots. With Thor: Love and Thunder, this is going to change. As the title suggests, love will be one of the main plots explored in the film. And this is only natural since we will see Thor “hand over his hammer” to the love of his life Jane Foster. Obviously, there will be a lot of romance before this happens. Also, there is the highly-anticipated romance of Valkyrie and Lady Sif.

Will Gorr The God Butcher Kill Thor?

Marvel needed three different versions of Thor, present-day Thor, King Thor (future), and Young Thor (past), and two Mjolnirs to defeat Gorr. Present-day Thor eventually dies after killing Gorr but rises days later. So, in a way, Gorr does manage to kill Thor. This whole incident occurs in Jason Aaron’s Thor: God of Thunder series. It proved that Gorr is one of Thor’s most formidable foes ever.

With Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) as the main villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, it seems that Thor is about to face his toughest challenge yet. If the movie is Chris Hemsworth’s last outing as Thor, death at the hands of Gorr the God Butcher does seem to be the logical way for Thor to take leave from the MCU.