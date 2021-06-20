Thor 5 Will See Chris Hemsworth Walk In Iron Man’s Footsteps

As Marvel continues its foray into Phase 4 of its cinematic universe, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is one of the few pioneering heroes still playing a major role in the MCU plot going forward. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the Asgardian superhero’s fourth solo feature, and it will be a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, which was released in 2017. While storyline specifics are limited, the narrative will revolve around Jane Foster’s transformation into the Mighty Thor.

"That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate… Lots of love, lots of thunder!" (via @ChrisHemsworth on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0c7tGwmnGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 1, 2021

Taika Waititi whose first Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok was a major success returned to the director’s cut for Thor: Love and Thunder, and he recently revealed that they had finished shooting principal photography in Australia for the fourth movie in the God of Thunder’s franchise.

Thor 5 Already In Works

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald after rounding up production for Thor 4, Taika Waititi was quizzed on if the MCU had plans for a Thor 5. Although he seemed enthusiastic about the idea, he confirmed that the project was still in the speculation stages. “Who knows if we do another one after this,” he said. “But I definitely feel like we put everything – every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – into this film. I couldn’t be happier with it.”

The God of Thunder is set to take part in his first adventure since the climax of Avengers: Endgame and set images show that he is still in the company of the Guardians of the Galaxy. While it has been confirmed that Jane Foster is set to assume the role of the Mighty Thor, it is unclear what role Chris Hemsworth’s Thor – who now goes by Odinson – will play in the movie. While talks of a Thor 5 are still too early to call, Chris Hemsworth appears to have been invigorated by Taika Waititi’s takeover of the series and the fresh approach he has adopted, which includes comedy and his creative digital presence.

Thor: Love & Thunder will be Hemsworth’s 8th appearance in an MCU movie and although the actor recently celebrated Thor’s ten-year anniversary with Tom Hiddleston (Loki), he doesn’t plan to leave the franchise any time soon. Speaking in a recent interview, Hemsworth said:

“Are you crazy?! I’m not going into any retirement period (laughs). Thor is far too young for that. It is only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

Whether this implies a fifth Thor film is in the works or the Asgardian titan will follow in the footsteps of Iron Man and only feature in other characters’ films or team events remains speculative, but Hemsworth’s excitement for continuing the Thor story is admirable. When quizzed about the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth said, “After reading the script I am sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production. I’m glad that after all that happened in Endgame, I’m still part of the MCU.”

Further adding, “I can’t reveal anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script I had a lot more fun than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that shows something because this movie was brilliant.”

Cast of Love & Thunder

Waititi is set to return on-screen as the amusing Korg, while simultaneously co-writing the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Tessa Thompson returns as the new king of Asgard while Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster picks up the hammer as The Mighty Thor. Academy award winner, Christian Bale, makes his MCU debut as the titular Gorr, the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe is reportedly going to feature in the movie as the greek god, Zeus. Vin Diesel has also confirmed that Groot as well as other members of the GOTG will feature in Thor: Love & Thunder.

Lady Sif is returning to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder!



Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, and more have roles in this movie now!https://t.co/pVKjYglSyt pic.twitter.com/iddHf7RZKl — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 11, 2020

Fans are eager to see what next Taika Waititi can cook up after his first marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok was labeled as one of the MCU’s best films. Waititi himself has stated that he and his creative team went to the creative limit on the movie and he remains confident that this fourth installment will deliver as promised. It goes without saying that the success of this movie will determine if there will be any further installments in the God of Thunder franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder was supposed to be released on November 5, 2021, however, due to changes in the MCU release schedule, its release date has been moved to February 11, 2022.