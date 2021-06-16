Thor 4: Henry Cavill As Hercules, Ryan Gosling As Beta Ray Bill, And More Secrets Revealed

Thor 4 Leaks that are as crazy as its director Taika Waititi

As we make way for MCU Phase 4 to unfold, which started with WandaVision and continues with Loki uncountable sneak peeks of this legendary chronicles of Marvel are entering cyberspace. Be it BTS snaps or other valuable nuggets of information like characters’ looks, fun cameos, intriguing plot developments, etc. Letting alone these titbits, one of the mind-boggling bombshells dropped in cyberspace is the plot of Thor 4. Yes!! you heard that right. Here are the prime highlights of how the movie will pivot.

This has to be Thor’s best look yet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oyhjfb8zwJ — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) June 15, 2021

Trigger Warning: Spoilers Ahead

The movie opens up with Gorr (Christian Bale) killing Thor. Later it is revealed these events take place in a parallel universe. Also, furious Gorr destroys Korg and a few other fellows Asgardians. In midst of it, Valkyrie is severely wounded. Thor ensembles a band of Greek Gods envisaging to wipe out the God Butcher. On the face of it, gets defeated. Following a dreadful failure, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jane Foster rescues the detained Thor. As the story proceeds, we will see the team of four namely Thor, Jane, Hercules (debut in MCU, rumoured to be played by Henry Cavill) and Valkyrie will drive away Gorr. But intimidated of his more precarious return. The story will conclude with Jane joining Thor on Earth and Valkyrie taking on the mantle of Queen.

Related: Chris Hemsworth‘s Wife Wants Brie Larson Out Of Thor’s Life

Before you assume this as a nasty fan theory and label it as an unworthy game, let us clarify the source of it. One of the Key PA of the movie, owing to some discontentment with the Marvel studios, took to 4chan to leak the plot. He says,

“I was told I would be given a permanent role in Marvel Studios but they decided to revoke my contract so f*** em.”

Though we are churning over this with a grain of skepticism, what cannot be brushed aside is the dead-on accuracy of 4chan leaks in the past. As of this instance, the source and the story of the franchise are out of the bag.

The Casting Leaks

Until now, a lot has been whipped out about the roles that will be revived in Thor: Love and Thunder. Of many names, the prominent ones include Darcy (Kat Dennings), Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander), Miek, Korg, and Grand Master. Unarguably, there will be few new entrants in the cast ensemble of Thor’s fresh iteration. The official details are thin, but the leaks are making uncurbed rounds in the web space.

Watch: Thor 4 Love & Thunder Concept Trailer

Video Credits: You Tube

Finn Wolfhard as Kid Loki

Stranger Things fabled Finn (aka Mike of ST) will essay the role of kid Loki. The character’s presence in the movie will be justified in the Loki TV series which has already hit the screens. According to wegotthiscovered, the young artist has signed the deal for the last episode of Loki which is interconnected to Doctor Strange 2.

@Ghostbusters symmetrical book stacking. Just like the Philadelphia mass turbulence of 1947 – now with mini puffs all over this one of a kind souvenir T shirt designed by @johnyurcaba4 come on! pic.twitter.com/zQfRebpqJh — hollywoodmovieactor (@finnwolfhard) June 8, 2021

Jody Comer as Angela

We know Valkyrie is vigorously searching for her love interest. And as the news has it, the character will be portrayed by Jody. She will join the cast as Asgardian Refugee, Angela.

Hung Vanngo via Instagram💄💚 pic.twitter.com/e8xHJzWME1 — Jodie Comer (@JodieComerDaily) January 7, 2020

Ryan Gosling as Beta Ray Bill,

Ryan will essay the role of Beta Ray Bill who is exiled by Grandmaster from Sakaar. He is believed to be the second most famous wielder of Mjolnir.

Having known the juicy Thor 4 leaks, it is highly advisable to digest these titbits at your discretion. And patiently wait to know how much of it replicates in the original?