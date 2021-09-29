The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill Returns As Geralt For The Big War

After the first season of The Witcher was a smashing hit, it was never a doubt that we would see more of Henry Cavill as Geralt. The delay of The Witcher Season 2 due to Covid only added to the hype. So it wasn’t a big surprise when the streaming giant flexed a couple of teasers at its fan event Tudum. However, the big reveal was alongside teasers as Netflix confirmed season 3 for the show.

Watch: The Witcher season 2 first look

Video Credits: Netflix

Ciri and Geralt finally start their journey

During the event that covered Netflix’s line-up of movies and series for the coming year, there were a couple of clips for The Witcher season 2. The first one showed the main characters-Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier’s journey till now and a little peek into what will come. The story till now was that Ciri has finally found Geralt.

The stakes are high for the second season as we will finally see the big war which was teased in the first series. It is shown at the end that Geralt meets his destiny- Ciri. Geralt and Ciri have a long thrilling adventure ahead of them which will most likely be shown in the upcoming season.

My reaction to all those epic Witcher sneak peeks we saw at #TUDUM this weekend. pic.twitter.com/vAQB8dAqCN — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 27, 2021

Geralt is shown talking to a tusked man-beast named Nivellen about the dangers a prospective Witcher like Ciri must have to face. “Have you told the girl the truth?” Nivellen asks. “That Witchers obtain children so that they can feed them with magic herbs, that few survive, become Witchers themselves? All human reactions and feelings are trained out of them. They have turned into monsters to kill other monsters.”

Geralt appears to be contemplating what horrors Ciri might have to go to become a Witcher. Because to become a Witcher they have to go through painful training and horrible alterations to the body to become capable enough to fight monsters. Although it looks like she is in safe hands for now with Geralt looking out for her as her own daughter.

A rare friend for Geralt in Nivellen

Nivellen also appears to be a rare friend of Geralt. The beast-looking Witcher rigs a game of dart to trick his friend but he is caught out. He is played by Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju.

season two and not much has changed. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/fJzzWsPO3a — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

Ciri has to go through a lot in the second season

In the second clip titled “Road to Season 2”, Geralt tells his mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), that he is bringing Ciri to the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen “so she’d be safe — to protect her.” But Vesemir responds, “It’s hard to do when I don’t know who I’m protecting or what I’m protecting her from.”

The clip makes it pretty clear that the Nilfgaardians who made Ciri an orphan (and Yennefer a prisoner) are after her hidden powers, and though Geralt and his fellow Witchers may only enhance them further, their mysterious methods may seriously endanger her along the way. And they still don’t exactly know what powers she possesses. Cavill embodies the spirit of The Witcher very well here.

Watch: The Witcher season 2 explained

Video Credits: Emergency Awesome

Henry Cavill is a huge fan of The Witcher games

Henry Cavill has loved playing Geralt Of Rivia, a fan of the games from CD PROJEKT RED, his passion for the project shows when he speaks about the project. The first season of the series was a huge hit and was immediately renewed for a second and third season. The second season of Cavill starring The Witcher will globally debut on Netflix on December 17th,2021.