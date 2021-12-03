The Witcher Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

The Witcher season 2 drops on Netflix on December 17 with Henry Cavill reprising his role as the Geralt of Rivia. So here is everything we know about the Witcher season 2. Netflix has even confirmed a season 3 of The Witcher series with even more spinoffs in the works.

The first season of The Witcher was a wild ride. From magical spells to huge scale wars, from fighting monsters to singing ballads it was quite a journey. But now the second season awaits us and it promises to be an even wilder ride.

The connection between Geralt and Ciri

The first season ends with Ciri and Geralt finally meeting, which truly was his destiny. He protects her from attacks and wars after her parents aren’t there to protect her. She has to be saved for all of humanity and Geralt will take on the role of mentor for her.

Geralt tells his mentor, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), that he is bringing Ciri to the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen “so she’d be safe — to protect her.” But Vesemir responds, “It’s hard to do when I don’t know who I’m protecting or what I’m protecting her from.”

The clip makes it pretty clear that the Nilfgaardians who made Ciri an orphan (and Yennefer a prisoner) are after her hidden powers, and though Geralt and his fellow Witchers may only enhance them further, their mysterious methods may seriously endanger her along the way. And they still don’t exactly know what powers she possesses.

A huge war is coming between the North and the South

And on the other side, there is a huge war which is about to happen which will change the landscape forever. The North and South remain on war posturing, as confirmed in the October trailer, despite the events of Sodden Hill. Some of the scenes glimpses in that trailer suggest Yennefer herself might be the reason for giving up the secrets. Considering a second war with Nilfgaard breaks out in the narrative of the novels, we expect the television show may just turn the two conflicts into one – a war they can dramatize (budget permitting) as Ciri continues her training.

Looking at both the WitcherCon and October trailers combined, it’s clear Yennefer will no doubt inform the tensions outside Kaer Morhen. For one thing: the Brotherhood is still up for grabs, even if there is considerable support of Nilfgaard at this point. But Yennefer may not rejoin that conflict at first. “She’s captured [and] she has to survive being a prisoner of war,”

Henry Cavill has loved playing Geralt Of Rivia, a fan of the games from CD PROJEKT RED, his passion for the project shows when he speaks about the project. The first season of the series was a huge hit and was immediately renewed for a second and third season. The second season of Cavill starring The Witcher will globally debut on Netflix on December 17th,2021.