The Witcher 2 Might Fail After Troubled Production

The Man of Steel actor has been on an upward trajectory ever since signing up as one of DC’s greatest heroes- Superman. Last seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Henry Cavill will next be seen in Netflix’s smash hit The Witcher series whose second season drops at the end of this year.

Watch: Henry Cavill as Witcher /Geralt of Rivia

The Rise and Rise of Henry Cavill

While Zack Snyder’s DC movies have been a topic for heated debates for his take on superheroes, his castings have become fan favourites. Each of his cast members has achieved Hollywood stardom. Gal Gadot is now iconic as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa is now on an upward trajectory and is shooting the second Aquaman movie while Ben Affleck was already one of the biggest and talented actors/directors in Hollywood. But Cavill is the one who has had a very interesting career after being cast as Superman. Cavill appeared as the lead antagonist in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Cavill singing on for The Witcher

After which he portrayed the gaming favourite monster hunter- Geralt Of Rivia. The series was a huge hit and was immediately renewed for a second series. The second series is currently in post-production and we will most likely get a full teaser trailer for the series on the upcoming Witchercon on July 9th in which Henry Cavill will talk about The Witcher. The event will feature people from behind the Netflix series as well as CD PROJEKT RED’s game series of the same name.

The stakes are high for the second season as we will finally see the big war which was teased in the first series. It is shown at the end that Geralt meets his destiny- Ciri. Geralt and Ciri have a long thrilling adventure ahead of them which will most likely be shown in the upcoming season.

Speculation on James Bond

In a recent interview, Cavill spoke about his interest to play the MI5 agent 007. While there has no official announcement as to who will be the next 007, castings must be going on as Daniel Craig will portray the British secret spy for the final time in No Time To Die which will arrive in September later this year. Cavill has all the attributes to play the next Bond, as he skillfully portrayed Napolean Solo in The Man from UNCLE.

Return as Superman?

The DC is currently in a state of total limbo, there doesn’t seem to be a direction in which the future movies are going so it is hard to analyze if Cavill would return as Superman. The two best shots of us getting more of Cavill’s Superman would be him appearing in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and if ever Zack Snyder gets the chance to restore his Snyderverse and make more Justice League, of which Superman is the heart of.

Henry Cavill’s Superman was introduced to the world in Man of Steel. It showed Kal-el/ Clark Kent’s journey of how he learned about his abilities, as well as understood the importance of his duty to lead the people of earth and protect them. After killing his nemesis General Zod, Superman mourned the loss of the last Kryptonian and started a journey to become the Man Of Steel. He also meets and falls in love with Lois Lane, whom he later joins at the Daily Planet, working as a journalist. Henry Cavill will star in the second season of Witcher.