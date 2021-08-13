Decoding The Suicide Squad’s Post Credit Scenes

Now that James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is out, you might be wondering what those two post-credit scenes actually meant and what Gunn was implying about his future projects. Here’s a low down as to what can you expect from DC and Gunn after TSS.

The first post credit scene in the suicide squad

The first scene is shown right after the movie ends which is a hilarious scene showing that Weasel has survived drowning somehow and is still alive, and then runs towards the forest.

He is shown to be dead right at the start of the movie because he doesn’t know how to swim and Savant declares him to be dead. But as we see, it isn’t the case. Knowing James Gunn’s liking for wacky characters, Weasel might return in The Suicide Squad 3.

The second post credit scene in the suicide squad

But the second post-credit scene is the crucial one. After the credits for the movie are finished, the second post-credit scene is shown. We’re shown that a doctor is talking about a member of Task Force X who has miraculously survived a gunshot. The doctor says that while he’ll be in bad shape for some time, eventually he will be back to full speed. The doctor says this to two of the staff from Amanda Waller’s office. They observe that it is the peacemaker and now they have to work with him to save the world.

Peacemaker HBO Max series

This one post-credit scene is crucial to set up the Peacemaker HBO Max series which will be released in January next year. The series has already been filmed and Gunn had written and directed several episodes in that as well. With Gunn scheduled to return for more DC projects in the future, Peacemaker and a slew of other characters could be making an appearance in The Suicide Squad 3.

The Suicide Squad is flopping

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is now playing in theatres worldwide and on HBO Max. Although it got positive reviews from critics, the movie is flopping at the box office with only a meager 17 million gained from the first weekend. For comparison, Black Widow got almost 80 million despite the pandemic and a dual release in theatres and on Disney+.

It will be interesting to see how the DC executives dress up this failure as Discovery comes into the fold next summer.

A unique comic book movie

Gunn was not wrong in saying that superhero movies have become a bit boring. Most of the stories revolve around a simple plot to save the world and then have to lead into the next piece of content. What the Guardians of the Galaxy director managed with his take on Suicide Squad is to write a very good script in which he interweaves elements of the superhero genre into a traditional War/ Secret mission trope-based story. The result is you get a full Superhero experience but with a very engaging and interesting plot.

A huge cast for DC’s second chance at Task Force X

There is a massive cast involved in the film, featuring Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis reprising their roles from the first film with Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, and Sylvester Stallone being the new additions. James Gunn’s Suicide Squad is now in theatres and HBO Max.