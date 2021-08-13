HOLLYWOOD

Decoding The Suicide Squad’s Post Credit Scenes

DKODING Studio
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
What If: A Stroll Down Memory Lane with Captain Carter
No Newer Articles