Suicide Squad: James Gunn’s ‘Horribly Beautiful Mind’ Does Justice To DC Villains

The Suicide Squad is a 70’s themes Task Force X mission featuring an iconic DC villain

The new red band trailer for DC’slatest offering The Suicide Squad is out and by the looks of it, is a classic James Gunn entertainer. The close to 3 minutes long trailer is a colour riot featuring the whole squad. Humour, [anti] heroes and Gunn’s heart – the first trailer pours it all out! There has been a lot of chatter about the Suicide Squad franchise in the past year not only about Gunn’s fresh take on it but also fans have been demanding to #ReleaseTheAyerCut. Nonetheless, the new trailer is going to tickle all DC fans alike. While we saw some familiar faces in the new trailer an introduction to the epic DC villain, Starro stands out the most.

Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can't wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/HdqlGVP0lB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

What is the plot and who are the anti heroes

The trailer shows off a very big list of DC’s antiheroes, but the most prominent ones are Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, BloodSport, Rat cacher 2, Peacemaker, and the Thinker.

There will be two to three teams working simultaneously on the same mission. While the mission is a mystery, my best guess is they are going to rescue The Thinker from the island since he’s one of the most intelligent and useful individuals on the planet. The Flash villain can carve out incredibly amazing plans to take down people bigger than him, so his abilities might be useful to the squad. But as is the case with these team-up films, there will be many who die very soon in the movie.

The Suicide Squad Trailer 2021 Breakdown and Justice League Snyder Cut Connections

An introduction to Starro

The main antagonist of the film is the famous Justice League villain Starro. Starro is a giant starfish-like alien who comes from outer space. While he might look goofy, he is one of the most dangerous and powerful villains in the entire DC universe, so hard to beat that even the mighty Justice League has failed several times to conquer him. He has the ability to make spores who get attached to people and then Starro can mind control them.

When Starro was initially introduced into the world of DC comics, the creatures were a relatively mindless race of mind-conquering and world-conquering beasts who also went by the name of the Star Conquerors. Years later, it would be revealed this alien race had a leader who went by the alias of Starro the Conqueror – although his real name was Cobi, and he was not the same species as the Starro, but rather a formerly enslaved individual who had managed to break free of their control and gain power over them.

How will The Squad battle against Starro?

Since both versions of Starro have the same powers the film could use either of these interpretations of Starro, dependant on which matches what would suit best against the team; either an army of creatures who solely want to possess minds, or a force led by a leader who has more specific goals. Either way, the idea of this collective hivemind is perfect in that it’s the exact opposite of what can be expected from the Suicide Squad’s force, which is sure to both be disjointed and often not unified in objective. It will be interesting to see how The Suicide Squad battles him out.

An ensemble cast for Gunn’s New Task Force X

There is a massive cast involved in the film, featuring Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis reprising their roles from the first film with Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, and Sylvester Stallone being the new additions.

"I wrote this role for you in The Suicide Squad. It won't take too much of your time."

"Oh yeah?"

"Yeah. It's a big, kinda chubby, human-eating shark."

Laughs. "Anything for you, brother."@TheSlyStallone #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/EVo8ylwRMz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 27, 2021

Overall The Suicide Squad trailer promises to be a classic James Gunn entertainer with good music, humour, and a whole lot of action. This is the first film from Warner Bros to venture into the DC Multiverse, so it has to be a hit from a financial and critical standpoint to justify their motives.



