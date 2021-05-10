The Suicide Squad Is Destroyed, Courtesy James ‘Somber and Quiet’ Gunn

DCs The Suicide Squad with James Gunn offers us a first look at the new direction for DC without Zack Snyder

The Suicide Squad is the first movie by DC which starts with the DC film slate without Zack Snyder. Will it be able to live up to the hype or will it be just another mediocre DC film forgotten after its release. Let’s break it down.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Rebellion Trailer

DC poaches James Gunn from Marvel

Although the 2016 version of Suicide Squad by David Ayer was commercially successful, but due to Warner’s constant interference it meant that the project was critically panned due to the movie having a very confusing storyline and theme which didn’t match with what David Ayer had shot. So after Disney fired James Gunn, Warner wasted no time in bringing in James Gunn for a DC project. He chose The Suicide Squad to be his next grand anti-hero villain mashup movie.

The Suicide Squad is a war movie with a 1970’s feel

Once again, the most-wanted inmates of Belle Reve prison (The Suicide Squad) will be sent on a one-way, off-the-books mission – in this case to the fictional South American dictatorship of Corto Maltese – but this time it’ll have the feel of a 1970s war movie. “I wanted to have that feeling of those 1960s war caper films, so I wanted these big sets,” Gunn explains.

Although it's April Fool's, the only joke here is on the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. Brand new #TheSuicideSquad trailer which dropped last night exclusively in theaters! Meet us in theaters August 6! pic.twitter.com/FwbtANOXEX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2021

He feels that modern-day movies are focussing too much on CGI instead of using practical effects, so Gunn decided to make this movie in a practical grand scale set. Gunn explains how he did the King Shark scene, “‘Let’s rip a mannequin in half with blood and guts going out of him, and then we’ll put the shark in.’ Which is what they did. That moment appears in the trailer when King Shark rips a guy half in the rain, and it stands out as a visually brilliant shot.

The Suicide Squad will shine in its quieter and somber moments

“I think the bigger risks in the movie are not the giant walking starfish, nor the shark,” Gunn says. “A lot of the movie is first and foremost about the characters in a way I don’t think a superhero movie has ever been.” Further explaining,

I think the small moments are much more revolutionary than the big, crazy stuff. And we go in and back and in and out of time, so the way we deal with time is very different for a mainstream spectacle film.

The director feels dealing with the ‘softer moments’ is really the ‘most dangerous aspect’ of the film. Even his Guardians of the Galaxy movies have a really great way to shift from humour to emotion and then to action, let us see if he can replicate it in The Suicide Squad.

The movie is shot differently from most Superhero movies

The movie is shot mostly in Panama to give it an authentic Corto Maltese feel, which is an important place in the DC lore. The movie is shot in a documentary style, meaning that viewers have to find the frame where the action is going on.

It won’t feature the usual long tracking shots which are most often used in Superhero movies to show the characters. James Gunn feels like this will result in a Superhero movie never seen before. Time will only tell if James Gunn delivers a blockbuster in his first DC adventure. The movie is scheduled to release on August 6th, 2021.