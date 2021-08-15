The Suicide Squad: Are Fans Responsible For Box-Office Failure

While James Gunn’s latest DC movie The Suicide Squad had been a critical hit, it has failed to live up to the expectations commercially. The movie is flopping hard so let us look at why it is happening.

DC’s The Suicide Squad Is Doing Bad At The Box Office!

Video Credits: Tyrone Magnus

The numbers for DC’s The Suicide Squad

According to Box Office Mojo, DC’s The Suicide Squad has grossed only 26 million dollars domestically. It pales in comparison to the 2016 version by David Ayer, which opened to a 133 million opening in the US alone and accumulating almost 700 million dollars worldwide. The fact which makes James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad look like more of a flop is the fact WB studios had spent an additional 100 million on the marketing for the movie on top of the 185 million budget.

That is a disastrous start to the new DCEU by WB and James Gunn. The only excuse of the pandemic also doesn’t hold much weight when Marvel’s Black Widow smashed records and earned almost 80 million dollars in its first domestic weekend and grossed almost 300 million worldwide while also being launched on Disney Plus, similar to The Suicide Squad being released on HBO Max.

Related: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Raises The Bar With Final Superhero Movie

Did DC fans really want this movie?

While some DC fans were really behind Zack Snyder’s expansive vision for his DC superheroes, as evident by the huge demand for Release the Snyder Cut as well as Restoring the Snyderverse, it was clear that not everyone could like his style. Snyder has always been a divisive director, his fans love his work while others do not so much. But there’s no denying the fact that he was building a cohesive large-scale universe that could rival MCU in the long term.

The day on #TheSuicideSquad set when Margot gifted me an official #LoveIsland water bottle after learning we shared this very guilty pleasure. ❤️🏝😳 pic.twitter.com/mg72ewXWz4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 11, 2021

But WB instead of leaning into Snyder removed him and tried to drastically change the tones of their DC movies into humorous action comedies which is essentially what the MCU is. The last DC film which was successful was a continuation of Zack Snyder’s universe- Aquaman. After that Shazam, Birds Of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, and now the Suicide Squad while getting positive reactions from critics have all been mediocre performers at the Box Office which suggests people were more in favour of what Snyder was doing.

The people demanding a change in direction from Snyder have now been given almost 3-4 more DC movies but it looks like they haven’t turned up.

Where does DC go from here?

DC is failing hard to please their fanbase. If Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman also fails, it could mean curtains for DC movies for some time. DC is in a tough spot because they could bring back Snyder to complete his Justice League saga but the critics will be harsh with his movies.

On the other hand, they can make critically well-received movies but fail at the box office because they lack any sort of connectivity and an implication of a cohesive universe. If Batman goes into trouble, it is hard to imagine what DC does in the future. If DC’s The Suicide Squad is anything to go by, a very troublesome future lies ahead for WB.